IPL 2023: RCB’s Patidar undergoes successful heel surgery

Updated on: 04 May,2023 08:55 AM IST  |  Bangalore
PTI |

He was at the NCA in Bangalore for rehabilitation

Rajat Patidar. Pic/Ashish Raje

Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) cricketer Rajat Patidar has undergone a successful surgery to repair an injured Achilles heel that had been troubling him for a while and had ruled him out of the ongoing IPL. He was at the NCA in Bangalore for rehabilitation. 


