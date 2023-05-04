He was at the NCA in Bangalore for rehabilitation

Rajat Patidar. Pic/Ashish Raje

Listen to this article IPL 2023: RCB’s Patidar undergoes successful heel surgery x 00:00

Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) cricketer Rajat Patidar has undergone a successful surgery to repair an injured Achilles heel that had been troubling him for a while and had ruled him out of the ongoing IPL. He was at the NCA in Bangalore for rehabilitation.

This story has been sourced from a third party syndicated feed, agencies. Mid-day accepts no responsibility or liability for its dependability, trustworthiness, reliability and data of the text. Mid-day management/mid-day.com reserves the sole right to alter, delete or remove (without notice) the content in its absolute discretion for any reason whatsoever