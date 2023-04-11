Breaking News
Mumbai: Activists demand 50 per cent rebate on water charges in light of cut
Darshan death case: ‘How did cops suddenly find the suicide note’
Mumbai: Civic body’s dust mitigation project gathering dust?
Mumbai: 32-yr-old turns to crime when hawking fails; busted in 6 months
Bombay HC quashes transfer of suspended EPFO employee to Indore
shot-button

Get Your Mid-Day Gold Yearly Subscription now at Rs 899 Rs 499!

Home > Sports News > Cricket News > Article > IPL 2023 Rinku show reminds Pandit of sixers from Shastri Miandad

IPL 2023: Rinku show reminds Pandit of sixers from Shastri, Miandad

Updated on: 11 April,2023 07:19 AM IST  |  Ahmedabad
IANS |

Top

“In 43 years of my cricket career, being a coach, playing cricket, first-class cricket and international, I’ve previously seen two innings. One is Ravi Shastri scoring six sixes in the Ranji Trophy [1984-85 season], and second was the last-ball six from Javed Miandad in Sharjah [1986]

IPL 2023: Rinku show reminds Pandit of sixers from Shastri, Miandad

Kolkata Knight Riders' Rinku Singh plays a shot during the Indian Premier League (IPL) Twenty20 cricket match between Gujarat Titans and Kolkata Knight Riders at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad. Pic/AFP


KKR head coach Chandrakant Pandit heaped praises on left-handed batter Rinku Singh for his five sixes in the last five balls. 


“In 43 years of my cricket career, being a coach, playing cricket, first-class cricket and international, I’ve previously seen two innings. One is Ravi Shastri scoring six sixes in the Ranji Trophy [1984-85 season], and second was the last-ball six from Javed Miandad in Sharjah [1986]. And after that, I’m seeing you [Rinku’s five sixes],” said Pandit in a social media clip posted by KKR on Monday.



Also read: Shah Rukh Khan hails Rinku's 5 successive sixes against GT with 'Pathaan' twist


This story has been sourced from a third party syndicated feed, agencies. Mid-day accepts no responsibility or liability for its dependability, trustworthiness, reliability and data of the text. Mid-day management/mid-day.com reserves the sole right to alter, delete or remove (without notice) the content in its absolute discretion for any reason whatsoever

IPL 2023 ravi shastri kolkata knight riders Gujarat Titans indian premier league cricket news sports news

Register for FREE
to continue reading !

This is not a paywall.
However, your registration helps us understand your preferences better and enables us to provide insightful and credible journalism for all our readers.

This website uses cookie or similar technologies, to enhance your browsing experience and provide personalised recommendations. By continuing to use our website, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Cookie Policy. OK