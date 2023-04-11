IPL 2023: Rinku show reminds Pandit of sixers from Shastri, Miandad

“In 43 years of my cricket career, being a coach, playing cricket, first-class cricket and international, I’ve previously seen two innings. One is Ravi Shastri scoring six sixes in the Ranji Trophy [1984-85 season], and second was the last-ball six from Javed Miandad in Sharjah [1986]

Kolkata Knight Riders' Rinku Singh plays a shot during the Indian Premier League (IPL) Twenty20 cricket match between Gujarat Titans and Kolkata Knight Riders at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad. Pic/AFP

KKR head coach Chandrakant Pandit heaped praises on left-handed batter Rinku Singh for his five sixes in the last five balls.

“In 43 years of my cricket career, being a coach, playing cricket, first-class cricket and international, I’ve previously seen two innings. One is Ravi Shastri scoring six sixes in the Ranji Trophy [1984-85 season], and second was the last-ball six from Javed Miandad in Sharjah [1986]. And after that, I’m seeing you [Rinku’s five sixes],” said Pandit in a social media clip posted by KKR on Monday.

