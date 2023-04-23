Curran cracked four sixes and five fours while No. 7 batter Jitesh Shama struck a quickfire seven-ball 25 with four sixes as Punjab, stuttering at 118 for four after 15 overs, finished with a huge tally by adding 96 runs in the last five overs

Sam Curran during his 55 against MI at Wankhede. Pic/Ashish Raje

IPL 2023: Sam Curran powers Punjab Kings to 214-8 against Mumbai Indians

Stand-in skipper Sam Curran compiled a blistering half-century late in the innings to pilot Punjab Kings to a tall score of 214-8 against Mumbai Indians in their IPL clash at the Wankhede Stadium on Saturday.

Curran cracked four sixes and five fours while No. 7 batter Jitesh Shama struck a quickfire seven-ball 25 with four sixes as Punjab, stuttering at 118 for four after 15 overs, finished with a huge tally by adding 96 runs in the last five overs.

The visitors had lost their way a bit after racking up 58 for one at the end of six overs with leg-spinner Piyush Chawla taking two wickets in the 10th over.

The early loss of opener Matthew Short in the third over with 18 on board was compensated by a partnership of 47 runs between opener Prabhsimran Singh (26) and left-hander Atharva Taide (29).

At the time of going to press, MI were 79-1 in nine overs.

Earlier, young Arjun Tendulkar broke the stand with a superb yorker in his second over that trapped Prabhsimran, who had clouted Jason Behrendorff for on-side sixes in one over, right in front. Then Chawla used his vast experience to deceive a charging out danger man Liam Livingstone by bowling wide of the leg peg for wicketkeeper Ishan Kishan to bring off a lightning fast stumping.

Chawla then bowled Taide round his legs as he went for the sweep shot and Punjab slid from 82 for two to 83 for four in five balls just before the halfway stage of their quota of overs.

MI had things well under control at the end of 15 overs with Punjab on 118 for four, but a poor 16th over by Tendulkar cost the hosts 31 runs.

The left-arm medium pacer conceded two sixes and four fours in that wayward over that he bowled to Punjab’s fifth wicket pair of Curran and Harpreet Singh Bhatia, who made 41 in 28 balls.

Another costly over from Green, the 18th of the innings, followed as Curran struck him for two sixes in successive balls as the Australian all-rounder gave away 25 runs.

