IPL 2023: Shane Bond admits MI bowlers were off the boil

Du Plessis and Kohli ensured none of that happened with a roaring opening stand that shut out all escape routes for last year’s last-placed side.

Shane Bond

Eleven. That’s the number of consecutive seasons in which Mumbai Indians have now lost their opening game of an Indian Premier League campaign. The latest in that sequence came at a boisterous M Chinnaswamy Stadium on Sunday night, with the man they love to love in this part of the country whetting the appetite of the Bangaloreans with a fabulous salvo that, the fans are hoping, is a sign of things to come. Virat Kohli treated a capacity crowd to a spectacular exhibition of shot-making in the company of his skipper Faf du Plessis, muscling Royal Challengers Bangalore to an eight-wicket win with 22 deliveries to spare, the victory as commanding as those numbers suggest.

Varma boost for Mumbai

Tilak Varma had single-handedly boosted Mumbai Indians to 171 for seven on being put in, his unbeaten, match-high 84 the only bright spot in an innings that stuttered and spluttered once the outstanding Mohammed Siraj had stifled the big guns during a Powerplay spell of 3-0-5-1. On a good batting track and confronted with a small ground and a lightning quick outfield, Mumbai’s only shot at an unlikely victory was by striking early, and in bunches. Du Plessis and Kohli ensured none of that happened with a roaring opening stand that shut out all escape routes for last year’s last-placed side.

Also read: RCB vs MI highlights: Kohli, Du Plessis unleash carnage as RCB make winning start to IPL 2023

Shane Bond, the Mumbai Indians bowling coach, admitted after the game that his bowlers were off the boil from the beginning, veering away from their game plans and disciplines and allowing the experienced duo of Du Plessis and Kohli to get off to a flier. Kohli was initially a little subdued, but the man who replaced him as franchise skipper was on to a good thing straightaway, using his feet against the quicks and hitting in the air with impunity, as is his wont.

Behrendorff, Arshad flop

Jason Behrendorff, introduced as Impact Player instead of Suryakumar Yadav (MI had only three overseas players in the starting XI) and debutant Arshad Khan leaked runs so that by the time Jofra Archer came on for his MI debut, 30 were already on the board in three overs. Archer could have had Kohli caught and bowled first ball—the batsman was on seven—but failed to hold on low to his left, and the moment had passed. Kohli celebrated with a four next ball and a sashaying six in the same over; from then on, it was one-way traffic.

Du Plessis and Kohli ran excellently around attractive stroke-making, only leggie Piyush Chawal warranting any respect, while adding 148 in just 89 deliveries. Dinesh Karthik failed to tickle the scorers, but Glenn Maxwell warmed up with two sixes and Kohli finished off the game with the last of his five sixes, rounding off a perfect night for the RCB faithfuls.