IPL 2023: SKY, Ishan in focus as upbeat Mumbai square up against resurgent SRH

MI vs SRH (Pic: AFP)

Mumbai Indians, bolstered by Suryakumar Yadav's return to form, will look to continue their winning momentum when they face a resurgent Sunrisers Hyderabad in the Indian Premier League on Tuesday. Both MI and SRH are coming into Tuesday's match after successive wins. They had started the tournament with identical back-to-back losses.

On Sunday, Suryakumar snapped his wretched run of low scores, which included four ducks, with a quickfire 25-ball 43 as MI chased down 186 with 14 balls to spare for a comfortable five-wicket win over Kolkata Knight Riders in Mumbai. If Suryakumar was sensational, opener Ishan Kishan looked ominous during his 25-ball 58 and the side will expect the duo to produce the fireworks again in SRH fixture.

MI, who had struggled in the first two games, are now looking a very balanced side with Tilak Verma also in good touch, while the dashing duo of Cameron Green and Tim David too producing the goods when it mattered the most. Meanwhile, the wily Piyush Chawla has brought all his experience to the fore and, alongwith young Hrithik Shokeen, has formed a formidable spin duo. Arjun Tendulkar and Duan Jansen too were handed IPL debuts on Sunday and it remains to be seen if MI persist with the duo.

Sunrisers, on the other hand, found new heroes in Harry Brook and Abhishek Tripathi to record two victories in their last two matches. While Brook finally lived up to the expectations with a 55-ball 100 against KKR, Tripathi had slammed a 48-ball 74 to take the team home against Punjab Kings. Captain Aiden Markram's contribution in both the matches has been immense as he held the other end with scores of 50 and 37 in the last two matches.

Full Squads

Mumbai Indians: Rohit Sharma (c), Suryakumar Yadav, Tim David, Dewald Brevis, Tilak Varma, Ishan Kishan (wk), Tristan Stubbs, Vishnu Vinod, Cameron Green, Arjun Tendulkar, Ramandeep Singh, Shams Mulani, Riley Meredith Nehal Wadhera, Hrithik Shokeen, Arshad Khan, Duan Jansen, Piyush Chawla, Kumar Kartikeya, Raghav Goyal, Jofra Archer, Jason Behrendorff, Akash Madhwal.

Sunrisers Hyderabad: Aiden Markram (c), Abdul Samad, Rahul Tripathi, Glenn Phillips, Abhishek Sharma, Marco Jansen, Washington Sundar, Fazalhaq Farooqi, Kartik Tyagi, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, T. Natarajan, Umran Malik, Harry Brook, Mayank Agarwal, Heinrich Klaasen, Adil Rashid, Mayank Markande, Vivrant Sharma, Samarth Vyas, Sanvir Singh, Upendra Yadav, Mayank Dagar, Nitish Kumar Reddy, Akeal Hosein and Anmolpreet Singh.

(With PTI inputs)