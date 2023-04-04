IPL 2023: SRH coach Brian Lara impressed with pacer T Natarajan

“First of all injury wise, he [Natarajan ] is back and he has the experience. How he came after the first over was very impressive.

Brian Lara

Sunrisers Hyderabad head coach Brian Lara was “very impressed” by injury-prone pacer T Natarajan, whose performance was one of the few positives to have come out of the heavy loss against Rajasthan Royals in the IPL. The Royals won the game by 72 runs. Natarajan, whose career has been hampered by injuries, bounced back strongly after conceding 17 runs in his first over. He ended with figures of 23 for two in three overs. “First of all injury wise, he [Natarajan ] is back and he has the experience. How he came after the first over was very impressive.

“At one point it looked that we would have chasing 225 plus but they [Royals] struggled to get over 200. There were some positives. The guys can improve from here,” said Lara on Sunday. He also defended their decision to bowl first. “We played a lot of practice sessions alongside the actual pitch. Those were a little bit bouncy and had a bit of pace on them. When we looked at the track for today [Sunday] we felt it was a good track and it was the first game of the tournament.

“We thought let’s see if we can, with bowling being our strong suit during the camps, if we can put the opposition under pressure.” He gave due credit to opposition spinners Yuzvendra Chahal and R Ashwin. “Obviously, with a little bit of rough marks and with the class of Yuzvendra Chahal and Ravichandran Ashwin, we did not bowl as well as we should have in the opening overs and the guys put their hands up and said we got to improve in that area,” Lara added.

