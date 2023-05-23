IPL 2023: Titans win in Bangalore, MI celebrate in Mumbai

Meanwhile, another video showed batting legend Sachin Tendulkar uttering some words of motivation after MI’s win over SRH. “So far it has been very, very good. But from now on, the next half [the Playoffs] starts for us

A screen grab of a video posted by MI on social media, showing captain Rohit Sharma (right) and teammates celebrating GT’s win in Bangalore

Mumbai Indians (MI) players celebrated their qualification for the Playoffs in style as Gujarat Titans (GT) defeated Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) by six wickets in the final league game of the season at Bangalore on Sunday.

Chasing 198, Shubman Gill scored a brilliant unbeaten 104 to help GT bag two points. This meant RCB remained on 14 points while MI went through with 16 points post their win against SRH earlier in the day. Shortly after GT’s victory, videos popped up on social media of MI players celebrating Gill’s winning six over the bowler’s (Wayne Parnell) head, as they watched it live on a projector. They danced and rejoiced joy with the coaching staff and owners.

Meanwhile, another video showed batting legend Sachin Tendulkar uttering some words of motivation after MI’s win over SRH. “So far it has been very, very good. But from now on, the next half [the Playoffs] starts for us.

The energy that the team has is superb, let’s continue that and do our best,” Tendulkar said. Now it will be a MI versus Lucknow Super Giants clash in Chennai on Wednesday.