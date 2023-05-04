IPL 2023: Unadkat ruled out of IPL, should be fit for WTC final

Breaking News
Updated on: 04 May,2023 08:58 AM IST  |  New Delhi
IANS

According to an ESPNcricinfo report, the 31-year old Indian pacer will be fit in time for the WTC final against Australia, starting on June 7 at The Oval

Lucknow Super Giants pacer Jaydev Unadkat has been ruled out of the remainder of IPL 2023 due to a left-shoulder injury, which he picked up while training in the nets.


According to an ESPNcricinfo report, the 31-year old Indian pacer will be fit in time for the WTC final against Australia, starting on June 7 at The Oval.



