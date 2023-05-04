According to an ESPNcricinfo report, the 31-year old Indian pacer will be fit in time for the WTC final against Australia, starting on June 7 at The Oval

Jaydev Unadkat

Listen to this article IPL 2023: Unadkat ruled out of IPL, should be fit for WTC final x 00:00

Lucknow Super Giants pacer Jaydev Unadkat has been ruled out of the remainder of IPL 2023 due to a left-shoulder injury, which he picked up while training in the nets.

According to an ESPNcricinfo report, the 31-year old Indian pacer will be fit in time for the WTC final against Australia, starting on June 7 at The Oval.

This story has been sourced from a third party syndicated feed, agencies. Mid-day accepts no responsibility or liability for its dependability, trustworthiness, reliability and data of the text. Mid-day management/mid-day.com reserves the sole right to alter, delete or remove (without notice) the content in its absolute discretion for any reason whatsoever