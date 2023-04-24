IPL 2023: Virat Kohli hails counter-attacking strategy

In reply, Rajasthan Royals fell short by seven runs as they could only manage 181 for 6 despite a late surge.

RCB’s Virat Kohli. Pic/PTI

Explosive batter Glenn Maxwell said on Sunday that he enjoyed batting at No. 4 for Royal Challengers Bangalore as well as for Australia, after his 44-ball 77 helped his IPL side to a narrow seven-run win against Rajasthan Royals here.

Maxwell struck six boundaries and four sixes during his knock while adding 127 runs with his captain Faf du Plessis (62) for the second wicket for the pair’s third century stand this season as their partnership took RCB to 189 for 9. In reply, Rajasthan Royals fell short by seven runs as they could only manage 181 for 6 despite a late surge.

“It’s a position [No. 4] I don’t mind batting, I have done it for Australia when we lose early wickets. They [RCB] have given me the freedom to go out there and express myself,” Maxwell said at the post-match presentation. RCB stand-in captain Virat Kohli praised Maxwell and du Plessis for their aggressive batting approach.

“The counter-attack from Maxi [Glenn Maxwell] and Faf [du Plessis] was even better than the Chennai game, it was a better surface that day. Maxi took the game away in just four overs,” added Kohli.

