Breaking News
Mumbai: 68-year-old man beaten to death over parking row
Mumbai: BMC pool opened on April 1 in Malad is drunken dip party venue
Mumbai: 51 per cent of road deaths in eight years put down to pedestrians reveals survey
Six out of 42 of the safest drivers across India are from Maharashtra
Worms in drinking water: Senior MBVV cops order action
shot-button

Get Your Mid-Day Gold Yearly Subscription now at Rs 899 Rs 499!

Home > Sports News > Cricket News > Article > IPL 2023 Virat Kohli hails counter attacking strategy

IPL 2023: Virat Kohli hails counter-attacking strategy

Updated on: 24 April,2023 07:29 AM IST  |  Bangalore
PTI |

Top

In reply, Rajasthan Royals fell short by seven runs as they could only manage 181 for 6 despite a late surge. 

IPL 2023: Virat Kohli hails counter-attacking strategy

RCB’s Virat Kohli. Pic/PTI

Listen to this article
IPL 2023: Virat Kohli hails counter-attacking strategy
x
00:00

Explosive batter Glenn Maxwell said on Sunday that he enjoyed batting at No. 4 for Royal Challengers Bangalore as well as for Australia, after his 44-ball 77 helped his IPL side to a narrow seven-run win against Rajasthan Royals here.


Maxwell struck six boundaries and four sixes during his knock while adding 127 runs with his captain Faf du Plessis (62) for the second wicket for the pair’s third century stand this season as their partnership took RCB to 189 for 9. In reply, Rajasthan Royals fell short by seven runs as they could only manage 181 for 6 despite a late surge. 



“It’s a position [No. 4] I don’t mind batting, I have done it for Australia when we lose early wickets. They [RCB] have given me the freedom to go out there and express myself,” Maxwell said at the post-match presentation. RCB stand-in captain Virat Kohli praised Maxwell and du Plessis for their aggressive batting approach. 


“The counter-attack from Maxi [Glenn Maxwell] and Faf [du Plessis] was even better than the Chennai game, it was a better surface that day. Maxi took the game away in just four overs,” added Kohli.

Also Read: Sachin Tendulkar, Virat Kohli, and PV Sindhu among those to lose Twitter blue ticks

This story has been sourced from a third party syndicated feed, agencies. Mid-day accepts no responsibility or liability for its dependability, trustworthiness, reliability and data of the text. Mid-day management/mid-day.com reserves the sole right to alter, delete or remove (without notice) the content in its absolute discretion for any reason whatsoever

IPL 2023 indian premier league rajasthan royals royal challengers bangalore virat kohli sports news cricket news

Register for FREE
to continue reading !

This is not a paywall.
However, your registration helps us understand your preferences better and enables us to provide insightful and credible journalism for all our readers.

This website uses cookie or similar technologies, to enhance your browsing experience and provide personalised recommendations. By continuing to use our website, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Cookie Policy. OK