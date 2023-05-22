IPL 2023: 'We never gave up,' says LSG skipper Krunal Pandya after sealing Playoffs berth

Krunal was handed the captaincy and he did an impressive job, leading the side into the Playoffs

Lucknow Super Giants captain Krunal Pandya on Saturday lauded his side’s fighting spirit in their thrilling one-run win over Kolkata Knight Riders that took them to the IPL Playoffs. Krunal was handed the captaincy and he did an impressive job, leading the side into the Playoffs.

“First reaction is satisfaction. We never gave up, we were put under lot of pressure but credit to the boys,” he said at the post-match presentation. “At one stage, they were 61-1 but I’ve seen it before that at this level 2-3 tight overs and we’re in the game,” Krunal added.

