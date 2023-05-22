Breaking News
IPL 2023: 'We never gave up,' says LSG skipper Krunal Pandya after sealing Playoffs berth

Updated on: 22 May,2023 09:22 AM IST  |  Kolkata
PTI |

Krunal was handed the captaincy and he did an impressive job, leading the side into the Playoffs

Lucknow Super Giants captain Krunal Pandya on Saturday lauded his side’s fighting spirit in their thrilling one-run win over Kolkata Knight Riders that took them to the IPL Playoffs. Krunal was handed the captaincy and he did an impressive job, leading the side into the Playoffs. 


“First reaction is satisfaction. We never gave up, we were put under lot of pressure but credit to the boys,” he said at the post-match presentation. “At one stage, they were 61-1 but I’ve seen it before that at this level 2-3 tight overs and we’re in the game,” Krunal added.



Also Read: IPL 2023: Green is a true blue


This story has been sourced from a third party syndicated feed, agencies. Mid-day accepts no responsibility or liability for its dependability, trustworthiness, reliability and data of the text. Mid-day management/mid-day.com reserves the sole right to alter, delete or remove (without notice) the content in its absolute discretion for any reason whatsoever

IPL 2023 indian premier league Lucknow Super Giants krunal pandya kolkata knight riders sports news cricket news

