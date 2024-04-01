Breaking News
Lok Sabha elections 2024: Even in MVA, ticket for a Muslim a distant dream
Mumbai: Victims recount horrifying 145-day ordeal in Laos
Curtains on Mumbai’s gangster era
Bandra-Worli Sea Link toll rates to surge from today
Mumbai: School peon arrested for sexually assaulting a 7-year-old
shot-button
Subscription Subscription
Home > Sports News > Cricket News > Article > IPL 2024 Boult bamboozles MIs batting lineup bags 3 for 22 runs
<< Back to Elections 2024

IPL 2024: Boult bamboozles MI's batting lineup, bags 3 for 22 runs

Updated on: 02 April,2024 07:00 AM IST  |  Mumbai
G Krishnan | sports@mid-day.com

Top

Having been booed by the spectators during toss and while walking in to bat, Pandya in his first match as MI skipper at the Wankhede after suffering defeats in two away matches in the previous week, threw away the golden opportunity

IPL 2024: Boult bamboozles MI's batting lineup, bags 3 for 22 runs

RR pacer Trent Boult celebrates after dismissing MI’s Dewald Brevis at Wankhede. Pic/AFP

Listen to this article
IPL 2024: Boult bamboozles MI's batting lineup, bags 3 for 22 runs
x
00:00

Walking in to bat in the fourth over with his team in a disastrous 20-4including three first-ball ducks, the time was perfect for new skipper Hardik Pandya to win back the hearts of the Mumbai Indians fans.


Having been booed by the spectators during toss and while walking in to bat, Pandya in his first match as MI skipper at the Wankhede after suffering defeats in two away matches in the previous week, threw away the golden opportunity.


Though Pandya played attacking shots, striking six fours in his 34 and shared 56 for the fifth wicket with Tilak Verma, the captain fell when the innings was not even 10 overs old. The boundaries that Pandya scored were cheered by the spectators as they meant vital runs for MI, but the opportunity to score big and take MI to a competitive total was lost. He skied leg-spinner Yuzvendra Chahal to wide long-on.


Also Read: IPL 2024, MI vs RR: Rajasthan Royals beat Mumbai Indians by six wickets

Having been put into bat, MI managed only 125-9, their third lowest total v RR in IPL. It was a missed opportunity on a pitch that was a typical Wankhede surface, having good bounce early on that New Zealand left-arm pacer Trent Boult (3-22) exploited. Boult dismissed Rohit Sharma first ball for the former MI skipper’s 17th nought in IPL career and Naman Dhir next ball leg before in the match’s fifth and sixth deliveries.

In what was the quickest instance of an Impact Player substitution being effected with South African Dewald Brevis pressed into service in the second over in place of the dismissed Dhir, the move did not yield the desired result. Brevis became the third batsman to fall first ball, caught at backward point off Boult in the third over.

Left-handed opener Ishan Kishan watched wickets fall in succession. He flicked and swung left-arm pacer Nandre Burger for boundaries, but fell to the same bowler.
If it was Boult’s impressive opening spell of 3-0-14-3 inside Power Play, it was Chahal’s miserly 4-0-11-3 in the middle who contained the MI batsmen from scoring freely.

"Exciting news! Mid-day is now on WhatsApp Channels Subscribe today by clicking the link and stay updated with the latest news!" Click here!

IPL 2024 Trent Boult rajasthan royals mumbai indians cricket news sports news Sports Update
<< Back to Elections 2024

Register for FREE
to continue reading !

This is not a paywall.
However, your registration helps us understand your preferences better and enables us to provide insightful and credible journalism for all our readers.

Mid-Day Web Stories

Mid-Day Web Stories

This website uses cookie or similar technologies, to enhance your browsing experience and provide personalised recommendations. By continuing to use our website, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Cookie Policy. OK