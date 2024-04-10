Virat is the leading run-scorer in IPL 2024, scoring 316 runs in five matches at an average of 105.33 and a strike rate of over 146, with a century and two fifties

Virat Kohli (Pic: AFP)

Lauding Virat Kohli for 'setting a benchmark' in fitness, Indian men's team chief selector Ajit Agarkar said the star batter's fitness habits, which consist of strict diet and fitness regimes, have progressed to the younger generation of players.

Virat is currently participating in the IPL 2024, representing the Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB). With the T20 World Cup starting from June 1 onwards, this tournament is his chance to prove that his slightly more conservative approach to T20 cricket, which mixes aggressive hitting with anchoring skills, is still a great model to follow these days when batters are going big from ball one.

Speaking on SportifywithPRG podcast, Agarkar said, "You look at guys like Virat (Kohli), he is one of those guys who set the benchmark."

"10-15 years into his career, he has only got fitter, you can see the results. If someone like him sets an example and puts forward certain things that you need or certain fitness levels that you need, gradually it progresses across the ecosystem."

"Gradually it has progressed (to the younger generation). The one difference you have seen over the last 15-20 years or so is the fitness levels of players," concluded Agarkar.

Virat is the leading run-scorer in IPL 2024, scoring 316 runs in five matches at an average of 105.33 and a strike rate of over 146, with a century and two fifties. His best score is 113*.

Virat's team RCB is off to a poor start in IPL 2024, having won only one out of their five matches so far. Their next challenge will be the contest against five-time champions Mumbai Indians (MI) at Wankhede Stadium on Thursday.

Agarkar also spoke on the IPL and how over the years it has emerged as a primary criterion for national team selection because of the exposure to pressure and international star power a youngster experiences in the tournament. In this situation, how a player plays against some of the world's biggest superstars inside stadiums packed with passionate fans decides the course of his career on numerous occasions.

"People keep talking about IPL and you can see every year it just keeps throwing players out of the blue. I mean having been a selector now for a few months, I know there are certain players we have watched, but there are certain players who suddenly come and show even on a big stage. And IPL is a fairly big stage because of the pressure involved with big crowds," said Agarkar.

"You might be bowling to one of the top batters in the world or you might be facing one of the top bowlers in the world and that is when you stand up and sometimes that is where you judge the temperament of the player and how consistently he can do it," he added.

Agarkar admitted that as a selector, it is hard to choose the best talent for the national side because of the sheer amount of good performances put by uncapped players every year.

"It is sometimes a difficult task (to select players) because of the sheer numbers that we have. But eventually, the more you watch players, you generally know who you get a sense of it. Temperament sometimes separates it," said Agarkar.

(With agency inputs)