In seven games, Tilak has scored 208 runs at an average of 41.60 and a strike rate of 154.07

Tilak Varma (Pic: AFP)

Listen to this article Generous gesture! MI's Tilak Varma gifts gloves to young cricketers: Watch x 00:00

India and Mumbai Indians (MI) batter Tilak Varma, in a heartwarming gesture following his side's win against the Punjab Kings (PBKS), gifted his batting gloves to two young budding cricketers who had come to watch the game.

MI defeated PBKS by nine runs in a thrilling contest at Punjab's Mullanpur Stadium on Thursday. PBKS batter Ashutosh Sharma threatened to steal Suryakumar Yadav's spotlight and the match itself with a resilient half-century following a top-order collapse, but a run out in the final over helped MI walk away with two points.

MI's official X (formerly Twitter) handle posted a video of Tilak giving his gloves to two young cricketers.

"Scored 34* (18), took an important catch and this... Gave two budding cricketers a reason to believe in their dreams. Tilak Varma, #MumbaiMeriJaan #MumbaiIndians #PBKSvMI | @TilakV9," tweeted MI.

Scored 34* (18), took an important catch and this… Gave two budding cricketers a reason to believe in their dreams. Tilak Varma, 🙏👍🥹#MumbaiMeriJaan #MumbaiIndians #PBKSvMI | @TilakV9 pic.twitter.com/nZIifQAcZh — Mumbai Indians (@mipaltan) April 19, 2024

In seven games, Tilak has scored 208 runs at an average of 41.60 and a strike rate of 154.07. He has scored one half-century this season, a knock of 64 against Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH).

Coming to the match, fine knocks from Suryakumar Yadav (78), Rohit Sharma (36) and Tilak (34) took MI to 192/7 in their 20 overs. Harshal Patel (3/31) was the pick of the bowlers for PBKS.

PBKS were 77/6 at one point, but Shashank Sharma (41), Ashutosh Sharma (64) and Harpreet Brar (21) threatened to steal the game from MI. However, they fell nine runs short and skittled out for 183. Jasprit Bumrah (3/21) was the pick of the bowlers for MI.

MI are in seventh place with three wins and four losses in the points table and have six points. PBKS are in the ninth spot with two wins and five losses.

(With agency inputs)