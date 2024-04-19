Breaking News
Mumbai: Three injured after parapet of building in Fort collapses
Western Railway to operate jumbo block of five hours on April 21
Woman, 5-year-old grandson crushed to death by tanker in Virar
BMC announces 100 pc water cut in parts of Goregaon on April 23, check details
Congress govts did 'magnificent' work in various fields for 60 years: Patole
shot-button
Subscription Subscription
Home > Sports News > Cricket News > Article > Generous gesture MIs Tilak Varma gifts gloves to young cricketers Watch
<< Back to Elections 2024

Generous gesture! MI's Tilak Varma gifts gloves to young cricketers: Watch

Updated on: 19 April,2024 07:31 PM IST  |  Mumbai
mid-day online correspondent |

Top

In seven games, Tilak has scored 208 runs at an average of 41.60 and a strike rate of 154.07

Generous gesture! MI's Tilak Varma gifts gloves to young cricketers: Watch

Tilak Varma (Pic: AFP)

Listen to this article
Generous gesture! MI's Tilak Varma gifts gloves to young cricketers: Watch
x
00:00

India and Mumbai Indians (MI) batter Tilak Varma, in a heartwarming gesture following his side's win against the Punjab Kings (PBKS), gifted his batting gloves to two young budding cricketers who had come to watch the game.


MI defeated PBKS by nine runs in a thrilling contest at Punjab's Mullanpur Stadium on Thursday. PBKS batter Ashutosh Sharma threatened to steal Suryakumar Yadav's spotlight and the match itself with a resilient half-century following a top-order collapse, but a run out in the final over helped MI walk away with two points.


MI's official X (formerly Twitter) handle posted a video of Tilak giving his gloves to two young cricketers.


"Scored 34* (18), took an important catch and this... Gave two budding cricketers a reason to believe in their dreams. Tilak Varma, #MumbaiMeriJaan #MumbaiIndians #PBKSvMI | @TilakV9," tweeted MI.

In seven games, Tilak has scored 208 runs at an average of 41.60 and a strike rate of 154.07. He has scored one half-century this season, a knock of 64 against Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH).

Also Read: 'If I could have played till the end...': KL Rahul on his 'regret' in WC final

Coming to the match, fine knocks from Suryakumar Yadav (78), Rohit Sharma (36) and Tilak (34) took MI to 192/7 in their 20 overs. Harshal Patel (3/31) was the pick of the bowlers for PBKS.

PBKS were 77/6 at one point, but Shashank Sharma (41), Ashutosh Sharma (64) and Harpreet Brar (21) threatened to steal the game from MI. However, they fell nine runs short and skittled out for 183. Jasprit Bumrah (3/21) was the pick of the bowlers for MI.

MI are in seventh place with three wins and four losses in the points table and have six points. PBKS are in the ninth spot with two wins and five losses. 

(With agency inputs)

"Exciting news! Mid-day is now on WhatsApp Channels Subscribe today by clicking the link and stay updated with the latest news!" Click here!

mumbai indians IPL 2024 IPL indian premier league cricket news
<< Back to Elections 2024

Register for FREE
to continue reading !

This is not a paywall.
However, your registration helps us understand your preferences better and enables us to provide insightful and credible journalism for all our readers.

Mid-Day Web Stories

Mid-Day Web Stories

This website uses cookie or similar technologies, to enhance your browsing experience and provide personalised recommendations. By continuing to use our website, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Cookie Policy. OK