IPL 2024, GT vs SRH: Gujarat restricts Hyderabad for 162 runs

Gujarat Titans celebrating during the match (Pic: AFP)

Gujarat Titans restricted Sunrisers Hyderabad for 162 runs for the loss of eight wickets. Key batsman Heinrich Klaasen was dismissed by Rashid Khan for 24 runs. Abdul Samad was the highest scorer for Hyderabad. He played a knock of 29 runs in 14 balls including 3 fours and 1 six. GT needs 163 runs to register their second IPL 2024 win.

Sunrisers Hyderabad Pat Cummins won the toss and elected to bat first. Coming fresh from the record-breaking score of 277 runs in IPL history, SRH batsmen failed to make an impact against Gujarat Titans in the ongoing IPL 2024 match.

Heinrich Klaasen blasted 24 off 13 balls before missing a straighter one from leg-spinner Rashid Khan to be bowled at a crucial juncture.

Abhishek Sharma who scored the fastest fifty for the side in the previous game smashed 29 runs in 20 deliveries against GT, today. Thereafter, Samad played a vital innings of 29 runs guiding the side to a respectable total.

Opening batsman Mayank Agarwal yet again failed to convert his start into a big score. The veteran played a 16-run knock which was laced with 2 fours. Noor Ahmed bamboozled dangerous Travis Head for 19 runs. Head departed after smashing 3 fours.

On the other hand, pacer Mohit Sharma bagged three wickets for 25 runs against SRH. Rashid Khan, Umesh Yadav, Noor Ahmed and Azmatullah Omarzai registered one wicket each to their names.

GT captain and opening batsman Shubman Gill is yet to play an impactful knock in the IPL 2024. With Kane Williamson not playing the match, the side will heavily rely on opening batsmen Gill and Wriddhiman Saha.

Brief scores:

Sunrisers Hyderabad: 162/8 in 20 overs (Abhishek Sharma 29, Abdul Samad 29; Mohit Sharma 3/25).

(With PTI Inputs)