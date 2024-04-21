Breaking News
Lok Sabha elections 2024: We’re banking on the Muslim vote, says Prakash Ambedkar
Mumbai: 55 full grown trees along EEH killed ‘by advertisers, builders’
Navi Mumbai: Flamingo found dead after fatal accident on Palm Beach Road
Mumbai: Student arrested for prank call
Maharashtra: Woman and grandson crushed to death by water tanker, driver escapes
shot-button
Subscription Subscription
Home > Sports News > Cricket News > Article > IPL 2024 Gujarat Punjab look to get back on winning tracks in Mohali
<< Back to Elections 2024

IPL 2024: Gujarat, Punjab look to get back on winning tracks in Mohali

Updated on: 21 April,2024 07:10 AM IST  |  Mullanpur
PTI |

Top

Former champions GT have slipped to eighth position in the pecking order after an embarrassing loss to Delhi Capitals at home, where they were bowled out for 89 to suffer their third defeat in four matches

IPL 2024: Gujarat, Punjab look to get back on winning tracks in Mohali

GT skipper Shubman Gill

Listen to this article
IPL 2024: Gujarat, Punjab look to get back on winning tracks in Mohali
x
00:00

Their campaigns wobbling after a string of defeats, bottom-rung teams Punjab Kings and Gujarat Titans (GT) will be desperate to arrest the slide and get back to winning ways here on Sunday.


Former champions GT have slipped to eighth position in the pecking order after an embarrassing loss to Delhi Capitals at home, where they were bowled out for 89 to suffer their third defeat in four matches. 


Also Read: IPL 2024: Underfire RCB eye to turn tables around against in-form KKR


Punjab are struggling in the ninth place following a nine-run loss to Mumbai Indians here on Thursday night, the margin of defeat made respectable by an incredible rearguard act by the in-form young duo of Ashutosh Sharma and Shashank Singh after the team was tottering at 14-4 in a chase of 193.

Five losses and two wins in seven outings hardly inspire confidence and irrespective of the fact that their upcoming opponents are also struggling to get their act right, Punjab will have their task cut out in front of their fans, who had little to cheer about so far this season at the newly-inaugurated home venue.

The absence of their influential skipper Shikhar Dhawan in the last few matches has hit Punjab hard and doubts remain over the southpaw’s availability for Sunday’s fixture.

Dhawan has been undergoing rehabilitation since picking up a shoulder injury during the home fixture against Sunrisers Hyderabad on April 9, resulting in England all-rounder Sam Curran to fill in as the skipper.

This story has been sourced from a third party syndicated feed, agencies. Mid-day accepts no responsibility or liability for its dependability, trustworthiness, reliability and data of the text. Mid-day management/mid-day.com reserves the sole right to alter, delete or remove (without notice) the content in its absolute discretion for any reason whatsoever

"Exciting news! Mid-day is now on WhatsApp Channels Subscribe today by clicking the link and stay updated with the latest news!" Click here!

IPL 2024 Shubman Gill Gujarat Titans Punjab Kings cricket news sports news Sports Update
<< Back to Elections 2024

Register for FREE
to continue reading !

This is not a paywall.
However, your registration helps us understand your preferences better and enables us to provide insightful and credible journalism for all our readers.

Mid-Day Web Stories

Mid-Day Web Stories

This website uses cookie or similar technologies, to enhance your browsing experience and provide personalised recommendations. By continuing to use our website, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Cookie Policy. OK