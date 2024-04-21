IPL 2024: Gujarat, Punjab look to get back on winning tracks in Mohali

Former champions GT have slipped to eighth position in the pecking order after an embarrassing loss to Delhi Capitals at home, where they were bowled out for 89 to suffer their third defeat in four matches

Their campaigns wobbling after a string of defeats, bottom-rung teams Punjab Kings and Gujarat Titans (GT) will be desperate to arrest the slide and get back to winning ways here on Sunday.

Former champions GT have slipped to eighth position in the pecking order after an embarrassing loss to Delhi Capitals at home, where they were bowled out for 89 to suffer their third defeat in four matches.

Punjab are struggling in the ninth place following a nine-run loss to Mumbai Indians here on Thursday night, the margin of defeat made respectable by an incredible rearguard act by the in-form young duo of Ashutosh Sharma and Shashank Singh after the team was tottering at 14-4 in a chase of 193.

Five losses and two wins in seven outings hardly inspire confidence and irrespective of the fact that their upcoming opponents are also struggling to get their act right, Punjab will have their task cut out in front of their fans, who had little to cheer about so far this season at the newly-inaugurated home venue.

The absence of their influential skipper Shikhar Dhawan in the last few matches has hit Punjab hard and doubts remain over the southpaw’s availability for Sunday’s fixture.

Dhawan has been undergoing rehabilitation since picking up a shoulder injury during the home fixture against Sunrisers Hyderabad on April 9, resulting in England all-rounder Sam Curran to fill in as the skipper.

