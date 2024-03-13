Breaking News
Had my stitches removed Mohammed Shami shares health update post surgery
'Had my stitches removed': Mohammed Shami shares health update post surgery

Updated on: 13 March,2024 06:55 PM IST  |  New Delhi
mid-day online correspondent |

Top

The veteran pacer expressed gratitude for the advancements he achieved and said he is looking for the 'next stage of my healing journey'

Mohammad Shami (Pic: AFP)

India pacer Mohammed Shami on Wednesday provided a huge update and disclosed that he is recovering well after undergoing an operation on his Achilles tendon, stating his stitches were removed recently.


On Tuesday, the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) confirmed that Shami will miss the upcoming IPL 2024 with Gujarat Titans. In an official statement, BCCI stated that Shami is currently monitored by the BCCI medical team after going through surgery on his Achilles tendon in February.


The pacer, who underwent successful surgery on his heel to repair his Achilles tendon last month, took to X (formerly Twitter) to provide an update on his 'recovery progress'.


The veteran pacer expressed gratitude for the advancements he achieved and said he is looking for the 'next stage of my healing journey'.

"Hello everyone! I wanted to provide an update on my recovery progress. It has been 15 days since my surgery, and I recently had my stitches removed. I am thankful for the advancements I have achieved and looking forward to the next stage of my healing journey," Shami posted on X.

BCCI also wished Shami 'best for recovery' and wrote, "Wish you the best for your recovery @MdShami11. See you on the field".

Also Read: Defiant Vidarbha prolong Mumbai's wait for 42nd Ranji Trophy triumph

Shami missed the home T20I series against Australia following the ICC World Cup last year, and he was ruled out of the entire South Africa tour. He also missed the Afghanistan series. Following that, he also missed the five-match Test series against England and will miss the entire IPL 2024.

The 33-year-old did not take part in the recently concluded five-match Test series against England. He last represented India in the ODI World Cup final against Australia in November. The senior pacer finished as the tournament's highest wicket-taker and dismissed 24 batters in only 7 matches.

Shami contributed significantly to GT's success in both seasons. The 33-year-old bowler picked up 20 wickets in 2022 and followed it up with an even stronger performance in IPL 2023, taking 28 wickets at an average of 18.64. Shami was especially devastating with the new ball. 

