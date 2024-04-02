IPL 2024: Hardik Pandya shares post on X backing Mumbai Indians after facing three defeats

Hardik Pandya has been facing angry reactions from Mumbai Indians' fanbase after replacing Rohit Sharma. He was booed during the matches and also at their home ground, Wankhede Stadium during the IPL 2024 match against Rajasthan Royals

Hardik Pandya, Mumbai Indians team (Pic: File Pic, X/@hardikpandya7)

Mumbai Indians captain Hardik Pandya on Tuesday took to X and asserted that the side will not give up and will continue to fight despite facing three consecutive defeats.

"If there's one thing you should know about this team, we never give up. We'll keep fighting, we'll keep going," Hardik posted on X. Taking to X:

If there's one thing you should know about this team, we never give up. We'll keep fighting, we'll keep going. pic.twitter.com/ClcPnkP0wZ — hardik pandya (@hardikpandya7) April 2, 2024

To add distress, under his captaincy, MI's IPL 2024 campaign began with a disappointing start as they are placed at the bottom of the table after three losses.

However, MI are known to be perennial slow starters. In 2015, they lost the first four games before going on to win the title.

Hardik's poor captaincy calls have also been questioned whether it was not giving Bumrah the new ball or sending Tim David ahead of himself against Gujarat Titans.

The change in captaincy has not sat well with the legions of MI supporters. On Monday, chants of 'Rohit Rohit' filled the Wankhede with the Indian captain himself asking the crowd not to jeer Hardik.

Coming to the IPL 2024 match between MI and RR, Trent Boult starred in the first innings of the game and bagged three wickets for 22 runs in four overs. Lead spinner Yuzvendra Chahal also registered three wickets for just 11 runs in four overs. During the second innings, Riyan Parag single-handedly won the match for RR. The youngster played an unbeaten 54-run knock while chasing a target of 126 runs.

Mumbai Indians will next face Delhi Capitals at home on Sunday.

(With PTI Inputs)