Breaking News
Man held for intruding into Air Force station near Mumbai has intellectual disabilities, says Police
Thane: Injured deer rescued from top of hill in Yeoor
Mumbai: Fake 'PA' of Devendra Fadnavis among two held for duping man
Two Mumbai men drown in mine filled with water in Dahisar
Mumbai: BMC’s nullah cleaning work on the slow track
shot-button
Subscription Subscription
Home > Sports News > Cricket News > Article > IPL and Holi When Indias two biggest festivals merge together
<< Back to Elections 2024

IPL and Holi: When India's two biggest festivals merge together!

Updated on: 25 March,2024 06:58 PM IST  |  Mumbai
mid-day online correspondent |

Top

Head coach Ricky Ponting and players Yash Dhull, South Africa's Tristan Stubbs and Anrich Nortje, pacer Mukesh Kumar were among others enjoying the festival

IPL and Holi: When India's two biggest festivals merge together!

David Warner celebrates Holi with teammates (Pic: Delhi Capitals)

Listen to this article
IPL and Holi: When India's two biggest festivals merge together!
x
00:00

Holi, the festival of colours, love and friendship merges with the Indian Premier League (IPL), the grandest spectacle in world cricket. When these two festivals, both driven by the objective of inclusivity and joy, come together, it creates a mesmerizing sight.


It turns out to be a sight to behold as various cricketers from across the world, transcending nationalities and communities, enjoy the festival together.


Starting with the Delhi Capitals camp, star Indian wicketkeeper-batter Rishabh Pant, who has finally made his much-anticipated return to the field after a life-threatening car accident in 2022, was seen enjoying the festival with his teammates ahead of their IPL 2024 match against Royals. Along with him was the Australian opener, David Warner, who was seen hugging it out with his captain, all drenched in colour.


Head coach Ricky Ponting and players Yash Dhull, South Africa's Tristan Stubbs and Anrich Nortje, pacer Mukesh Kumar were among others enjoying the festival.

 
 
 
 
 
View this post on Instagram
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Delhi Capitals (@delhicapitals)

Even former Mumbai Indians (MI) skipper Rohit Sharma was seen enjoying Holi and spraying a water gun on his teammates.

 
 
 
 
 
View this post on Instagram
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Mumbai Indians (@mumbaiindians)

Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) skipper Shreyas Iyer was not spared by his teammates either as he was full of water and colour within seconds of meeting them. Mentor Gautam Gambhir, players Suyash Sharma, Harshit Rana and Chetan Sakariya were among others enjoying the festival.

 
 
 
 
 
View this post on Instagram
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Kolkata Knight Riders (@kkriders)

Coming to the Rajasthan Royals camp, spinner Yuzvendra Chahal was also seen enjoying the festival of colours with teammates Dhruv Jurel and Yashasvi Jaiswal.

 
 
 
 
 
View this post on Instagram
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Rajasthan Royals (@rajasthanroyals)

Steve Smith, the star Australian batter and former England pacer Stuart Broad, who have had multiple battles during the Ashes series, were also seen enjoying the festival together as a part of IPL's broadcasting team.

India is celebrating Holi today. The festival of colours is a celebration of liveliness, joy and, of course, familial ties and close bonds. It marks the blooming of spring after a long winter season. On the day of Holi, people come together and smear dry and wet colours on each other. Many people, especially children celebrate the festival by playing with water-filled balloons and water guns. As with any other festival, people also treat each other to special Holi delicacies like gujiya.

(With agency inputs)

"Exciting news! Mid-day is now on WhatsApp Channels Subscribe today by clicking the link and stay updated with the latest news!" Click here!

IPL 2024 IPL indian premier league cricket news sports
<< Back to Elections 2024

Register for FREE
to continue reading !

This is not a paywall.
However, your registration helps us understand your preferences better and enables us to provide insightful and credible journalism for all our readers.

Mid-Day Web Stories

Mid-Day Web Stories

This website uses cookie or similar technologies, to enhance your browsing experience and provide personalised recommendations. By continuing to use our website, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Cookie Policy. OK