IPL 2024: Jaiswal's form a concern as RR look to keep winning juggernaut rolling

Yashasvi Jaiswal (Pic: File Pic)

Yashasvi Jaiswal would desperately look to score runs when Rajasthan Royals will take on Gujarat Titans in the IPL 2024 fixture on Wednesday.

Rajasthan have won all four matches so far in the IPL 2024, but Jaiswal who broke several records for India during the test series against England has accumulated only 39 runs in four matches. If he is back amongst the runs, it will be icing on the cake for RR as his opening partner Jos Buttler returned to form with an unbeaten century against Royal Challengers Bengaluru.

Sanju Samson is enjoying his time with the bat and has scored 178 runs in four games, including two fifties. On the other hand, Riyan Parag is in his red-hot form and has been a consistent run scorer for RR.

The likes of Shimron Hetmyer and Dhruv Jurel also need to contribute more in the middle order. Rajasthan also boasts of a potent bowling attack in the form of pacers Trent Boult and Nandre Burger, and leg-spinner Yuzvendra Chahal, who has been their stand-out performer with eight wickets, the second-highest so far.

But Ravichandran Ashwin's patchy form is a surprise. He has taken just one wicket from four matches while giving away eight runs per over.

GT, on the other hand, has witnessed a mixed-bag campaign so far with two wins and three loses out of five games. The Shubman Gill-led side would look to avoid a hat-trick of losses on Wednesday but it would be easier said than done against an opponent on a rampage. They would be looking to bounce from back after a 'poor' effort with the bat against Lucknow Super Giants.

Shubman Gill and Sai Sudharsan, both are having a decent run at the IPL 2024. Gill has scored 183 runs from five games and Sai has yet to score a fifty but is scoring crucial runs for the team.

Pacers Mohit Sharma and Umesh Yadav have been delivering stunning performances but fell short against Shashank Singh and Ashutosh Sharma during the IPL 2024 encounter against Punjab Kings.

Gujarat Titans' spin troika Azmatullah Omarzai, Rashid Khan and Noor Ahmad also need to bring their absolute best to boost the team's IPL 2024 campaign.

Rajasthan Royals: Sanju Samson (c), Jos Buttler, Shimron Hetmyer, Yashasvi Jaiswal, Dhruv Jurel, Riyan Parag, Donovan Ferreira, Kunal Rathore, Ravichandran Ashwin, Kuldeep Sen, Navdeep Saini, Keshav Maharaj, Sandeep Sharma, Trent Boult, Yuzvendra Chahal, Avesh Khan, Rovman Powell, Shubham Dubey, Tom Kohler-Cadmore, Abid Mushtaq, Nandre Burger.

Gujarat Titans: Shubman Gill (c), David Miller, Matthew Wade, Wriddhiman Saha, Robin Minz, Kane Williamson, Abhinav Mandhar, B Sai Sudarshan, Darshan Nalkande, Vijay Shankar, Azmatullah Omarzai, Shahrukh Khan, Jayant Yadav, Rahul Tewatia, Kartik Tyagi, Shshant Mishra, Spencer Johnson, Noor Ahmad, Sai Kishore, Umesh Yadav, Rashid Khan, Joshua Little, Mohit Sharma and Manav Suthar.

(With PTI Inputs)