Breaking News
Man held for intruding into Air Force station near Mumbai has intellectual disabilities, says Police
Thane: Injured deer rescued from top of hill in Yeoor
Mumbai: Fake 'PA' of Devendra Fadnavis among two held for duping man
Two Mumbai men drown in mine filled with water in Dahisar
Mumbai: BMC’s nullah cleaning work on the slow track
shot-button
Subscription Subscription
Home > Sports News > Cricket News > Article > MIs defeat not an issue for new skipper Pandya says 13 games to go
<< Back to Elections 2024

MI's defeat 'not an issue' for new skipper Pandya, says '13 games to go'

Updated on: 25 March,2024 06:30 AM IST  |  Ahmedabad
mid-day online correspondent |

Top

Pandya was not harsh on his batter Tilak Varma who refused to run a single at a crucial juncture when batting alongside Tim David

MI's defeat 'not an issue' for new skipper Pandya, says '13 games to go'

Hardik Pandya (Pic: AFP)

Listen to this article
MI's defeat 'not an issue' for new skipper Pandya, says '13 games to go'
x
00:00

Key Highlights

  1. Set a target of 169, MI ended at 162/9 in 20 overs after they looked on course for victory
  2. He was not harsh on his batter Varma who refused to run a single at a crucial juncture
  3. MI skipper Pandya won the toss and invited GT to bat first keeping the dew factor in mind

Mumbai Indians' new skipper Hardik Pandya on Sunday took the six-run defeat to Gujarat Titans in their IPL 2024 opener on the chin, saying it was "not an issue" as there are 13 matches to go.


Pandya was not harsh on his batter Tilak Varma who refused to run a single at a crucial juncture when batting alongside Tim David.


Set a target of 169, MI ended at 162/9 in 20 overs after they looked on course for victory.


"Obviously we back ourselves to chase those 42 runs (in the last five overs) but it was one of those days where we see the score quite less in those last five overs, we lost a bit of momentum there," Pandya said at the post-match presentation.

"It feels good to be back because this is one stadium where you can enjoy and feel the atmosphere quite lively and obviously the crowd was full and they got a good game as well."

When asked about Varma's refusal to run a single, the skipper said, "I think Tilak felt that was a better idea at that point of time. I completely back him. Not an issue, (we have) 13 games to go."

Also Read: Rohit Sharma hopes new faces in Mumbai Indians make a mark in IPL right from beginning

Gujarat Titans' new captain Shubman Gill was full of praise for his bowlers, especially spinners R Sai Kishore and Rashid Khan, who performed exceedingly well despite the dew setting in at the Narendra Modi Stadium during their IPL 2024 encounter.

"I think the way the boys held their nerves, and the way we bowled in the death overs, especially with the dew coming in, I thought it was special.

"With the dew, how the spinners bowled, they made sure we stayed in the game. It was all about putting on the pressure," said Gill.

MI skipper Pandya won the toss and invited GT to bat first keeping the dew factor in mind.

Gill added, "We just wanted them to feel under pressure. The plan was to keep building the pressure and wait for them to make a mistake.

(With agency inputs)

"Exciting news! Mid-day is now on WhatsApp Channels Subscribe today by clicking the link and stay updated with the latest news!" Click here!

IPL 2024 IPL hardik pandya cricket news indian premier league sports
<< Back to Elections 2024

Register for FREE
to continue reading !

This is not a paywall.
However, your registration helps us understand your preferences better and enables us to provide insightful and credible journalism for all our readers.

Mid-Day Web Stories

Mid-Day Web Stories

This website uses cookie or similar technologies, to enhance your browsing experience and provide personalised recommendations. By continuing to use our website, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Cookie Policy. OK