'Matter of time before Mitchell Starc returns to his elements,' says Bharat Arun

Updated on: 03 April,2024 05:56 PM IST  |  Visakhapatnam
PTI |

The kind of experience he brings with him having played in all the conditions, it is just a matter of time before you see Starc return in his elements," he said

Mitchell Starc. Pic/AFP

Listen to this article
'Matter of time before Mitchell Starc returns to his elements,' says Bharat Arun
Mitchell Starc has not lived up to his astronomical price tag so far in the IPL but Kolkata Knight Riders bowling coach Bharat Arun on Tuesday backed the Australia left-arm pacer, saying it's just a "matter of time" before he hits his stride. Starc's combined figures from the first two games read an underwhelming 8-0-100-0.


"He is probably one of the most experienced bowlers in the world and also somebody who understands the conditions and adapts to it very well. I think you will a see a different version of him in the future games," Arun said ahead of their match against Delhi Capitals here. Returning to the IPL after nine years, Starc was bought for a record sum of Rs 24.75-crore at the auction.


Asked what conversations they are having with Starc, Arun cheekily replied: "Nothing about the price tag definitely. "We have been talking about his strengths. I'm sure he understands what it is and what it takes to succeed. The kind of experience he brings with him having played in all the conditions, it is just a matter of time before you see Starc return in his elements," he said.


KKR have won both their matches (Sunrisers Hyderabad and Royal Challengers Bangalore) so far, relying on their spin bowling and their explosive batting. With a slow wicket on offer here, KKR spinners will look to exploit the conditions. "The biggest challenge for us would be to understand and adapt to conditions. We are up for anything. It is the same surface for both the teams," he added.

This story has been sourced from a third party syndicated feed, agencies. Mid-day accepts no responsibility or liability for its dependability, trustworthiness, reliability and data of the text. Mid-day management/mid-day.com reserves the sole right to alter, delete or remove (without notice) the content in its absolute discretion for any reason whatsoever

