Pathirana took the wickets of Ishan Kishan (23), Surya Kumar Yadav (0), Tilak Varma (31) and Romario Shepherd (1) to return figures of 4 for 28 as MI lost steam in the chase of an imposing 206/4, managing to score 186 for six

Chennai Super Kings celebrates during the match (Pic: PTI)

Listen to this article IPL 2024, MI vs CSK: Pathirana grabs four wickets as CSK beat MI by 20 runs x 00:00

Sri Lankan pacer Matheesha Pathirana came up with his best IPL figures, grabbing four wickets as Chennai Super Kings defeated Mumbai Indians by 20 runs, despite a heroic unbeaten century by Rohit Sharma at the Wankhede Stadium here on Sunday.

Pathirana took the wickets of Ishan Kishan (23), Surya Kumar Yadav (0), Tilak Varma (31) and Romario Shepherd (1) to return figures of 4 for 28 as MI lost steam in the chase of an imposing 206/4, managing to score 186 for six.

ADVERTISEMENT

Also Read: MI vs CSK highlights: Rohit's century in vain as CSK wins by 20 runs

Rohit batted from start to finish for his unbeaten 105 off 63 deliveries his second IPL century but he could not find a partner who could stay with him long enough and build a big partnership.

Earlier, CSK top-order batter Shivam Dube and skipper Ruturaj Gaikwad struck stroke-filled half-centuries as the five-time champions scored 206/4. Dube slammed an unbeaten 66 off 38 deliveries, while Gaikwad smashed a 40-ball 69, including five maximums, as the duo put up a 90-run stand after CSK had lost openers Ajinkya Rahul (5) and Rachin Ravindra (21) cheaply.

Brief Scores:

Chennai Super Kings: 206/4 in 20 overs (Rachin Ravindra 21, Ruturaj Gaikwad 69, Shivam Dube 66 not out, MS Dhoni 20 not out).

Mumbai Indians: 186/6 in 20 overs (Rohit Sharma 105 not out, Ishan Kishan 23, Tilak Varma 31; Matheesha Pathirana 4/28).

This story has been sourced from a third party syndicated feed, agencies. Mid-day accepts no responsibility or liability for its dependability, trustworthiness, reliability and data of the text. Mid-day management/mid-day.com reserves the sole right to alter, delete or remove (without notice) the content in its absolute discretion for any reason whatsoever.