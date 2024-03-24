Breaking News
Home > Sports News > Cricket News > Article > IPL 2024 MI vs GT Gujarat Titans beat MI by 6 runs
IPL 2024 | MI vs GT: Gujarat Titans beat MI by 6 runs

Updated on: 24 March,2024 11:34 PM IST  |  Ahmedabad
While Jasprit Bumrah bowled a couple of terrific spells to restrict Gujarat Titans to 168 for 6 in 20 overs, MI lost their way after Rohit Sharma's dismissal to end up on 162 for 9 in 20 overs

Gujarat Titans celebrating during the match (Pic: AFP)

Mumbai Indians maintained the tradition of losing their opening match of IPL since 2012 with Gujarat Titans snatching an improbable six-run victory in a thrilling match here on Sunday.


While Jasprit Bumrah bowled a couple of terrific spells to restrict Gujarat Titans to 168 for 6 in 20 overs, MI lost their way after Rohit Sharma's dismissal to end up on 162 for 9 in 20 overs.


Brief Scores: Gujarat Titans: 168 for 6 (Sai Sudharsan 45, Jasprit Bumrah 3/14). MI 162 for 9 in 20 overs (Rohit Sharma 43, Dewald Brevis 46, MOhit Sharma 2/32, Spencer Johnson 2/32).

This story has been sourced from a third party syndicated feed, agencies. Mid-day accepts no responsibility or liability for its dependability, trustworthiness, reliability and data of the text. Mid-day management/mid-day.com reserves the sole right to alter, delete or remove (without notice) the content in its absolute discretion for any reason whatsoever.

