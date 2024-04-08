Breaking News
Updated on: 08 April,2024 02:54 PM IST  |  Mumbai
mid-day online correspondent |

Pathirana missed out on the previous clash due to a niggle. So far, he has taken four wickets in IPL 2024, including a three-fer against Delhi Capitals. Simons said that the pacer's availability is subject to fitness and there would be no risking four matches for one in the case of the youngster, who Simons said is "coming along really well"

Matheesha Pathirana (Pic: Chennai Super Kings)

IPL 2024 | 'Pathirana's availability vs KKR subject to fitness': Eric Simons
Ahead of the IPL 2024 match between Chennai Super Kings and Kolkata Knight Riders, CSK's bowling consultant Eric Simons said that Matheesha Pathirana's availability for the match will depend on his fitness.


The hosts will lock horns against unbeaten KKR at the MA Chidambaram Stadium. Chennai is in the fourth spot with two wins and two losses. Whereas, KKR are in second place with three victories to their name in the IPL 2024.


Pathirana missed out on the previous clash due to a niggle. So far, he has taken four wickets in IPL 2024, including a three-fer against Delhi Capitals.


Simons said that the pacer's availability is subject to fitness and there would be no risking four matches for one in the case of the youngster, who Simons said is "coming along really well."

"The availability of the pacer for the encounter against touring KKR will be subject to the green flag from the team physio. It is a long tournament and we want to be conservative with our decision-making around him. Whether he plays the next game or not will be determined by the physio," said Simons, according to CSK website.

"It should not be the case of risking four games for the sake of playing one. But he is coming along very well. As a team, you have to prepare for eventualities and that is what the IPL is," he added.

Simons also said that the team has had some discussions after losing two matches in a row.

"We got a round of discussion out of the way in our last practice session. So, we spent some time talking about that. We watched some videos and came up with certain plans according to the analysis. So, the simple answer is yes, we have had conversations around it (about two losses and game plan)," he said.

IPL 2024, CSK vs KKR Squads:

Kolkata Knight Riders Squad: Philip Salt(w), Sunil Narine, Angkrish Raghuvanshi, Andre Russell, Shreyas Iyer(c), Rinku Singh, Venkatesh Iyer, Ramandeep Singh, Mitchell Starc, Harshit Rana, Varun Chakaravarthy, Vaibhav Arora, Anukul Roy, Suyash Sharma, Manish Pandey, Rahmanullah Gurbaz, Dushmantha Chameera, Srikar Bharat, Nitish Rana, Chetan Sakariya, Sherfane Rutherford, Sakib Hussain, Allah Ghazanfar.

Chennai Super Kings Squad: Rachin Ravindra, Ruturaj Gaikwad(c), Ajinkya Rahane, Shivam Dube, Ravindra Jadeja, Daryl Mitchell, MS Dhoni(w), Moeen Ali, Deepak Chahar, Tushar Deshpande, Maheesh Theekshana, Mukesh Choudhary, Shardul Thakur, Shaik Rasheed, Mitchell Santner, Sameer Rizvi, Devon Conway, Mustafizur Rahman, Ajay Jadav Mandal, Prashant Solanki, Simarjeet Singh, RS Hangargekar, Matheesha Pathirana, Nishant Sindhu, Aravelly Avanish.

(With ANI Inputs)

IPL 2024 chennai super kings sports news cricket news kolkata knight riders
