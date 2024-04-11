IPL 2024: Sangakkara praises Parag following his league's red-hot form

Parag's 76 runs went into vain as Gujarat Titans successfully chased 197 runs. Rashid Khan's late heroics helped the side break Rajasthan Royals' winning streak in the IPL 2024. Sangakkara defended lead spinner Ravichandran Ashwin. The veteran spinner went wicketless against GT

Kumar Sangakkara (Pic: File Pic)

Rajasthan Royals director Kumar Sangakkara heaped praise on Roiyan Parag and said that his potential is for everyone. Parag is the second on the list of the most runs in the IPL 2024. He has scored 261 runs with a top score of unbeaten 84. Topping the charts is Virat Kohli with 361 runs.

Parag's 76 runs went into vain as Gujarat Titans successfully chased 197 runs. Rashid Khan's late heroics helped the side break Rajasthan Royals' winning streak in the IPL 2024.

"I think his (Parag's) potential is there for everyone to see. I think for Riyan it's really about concentrating on Rajasthan and this season, and whatever happens (being considered for T20 World Cup) will happen after that," said Sangakkara in response to a question about whether the Assam cricketer could be in line for an India berth for the World Cup later this year in the West Indies and the USA.

"I think you should never get too ahead of looking at things to find the future. As long as he keeps his head down, he is working hard, he is batting well, he is very organised, he's worked hard in the off-season, he just needs to keep doing those good things and, if he does all that, good things will happen," added the charismatic former Sri Lankan, one of the greatest batters with more than 12,000 Test and 14,000 ODI runs.

Sangakkara defended lead spinner Ravichandran Ashwin. The veteran spinner went wicketless against GT. Whereas, pacer Kuldeep Sen bagged three wickets for 41 runs and spinner Yuzvendra Chahal registered two wickets for 43 runs. "Ash (Ashwin) is one of the greatest spinners to play the game and you can't have great days all the time. Once in a while, you have a bad day. Ash is a fierce competitor and he'll come back.

The RR director also mentioned that his side lost the game in the last two overs. Rahul Tewatia and Rashid Khan played crucial knocks to register their third IPL 2024 win.

"I think we were right there, Kuldeep Sen coming in to bowl three brilliant overs; we just lost it towards the back end. We probably did not use the pitch as well as we should have but that's the way the game goes.

Tewatia, who came at a time when Sen had GT struggling following three quick wickets, said he had the self-belief that 40 runs off the last three overs was very much achievable.

"We needed 40-odd runs in three overs, I was batting with Shahrukh and Rashid was still to come. We were telling each other that 2-3 hits can change the game. 40 in three if you have wickets in hand... it's a matter of 2-3 big hits only.

"If there is one big over then 40 in three overs and with the impact-player rule, then I suppose it's chaseable" added Tewatia.

(With PTI Inputs)

