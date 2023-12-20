Hardik Pandya’s captaincy may have social media up in arms at the moment, but the manner in which he masterminded Gujarat Titans' title triumph in their debut season cannot be consigned to oblivion

Mumbai Indians cricketer Hardik Pandya (L) celebrates with captain Rohit Sharma during the 2018 edition of the IPL. Pic/AFP

All good things must come to an end, goes the old adage. If our hearts stopped for a bit upon learning about Rohit Sharma’s departure as the Mumbai Indians skipper, we may just be too prone to ignoring the bigger picture. Whether or not Hardik Pandya can fill in his shoes for the forthcoming IPL season is too soon to tell. But any T20 setup lays down an unprecedented premium on athleticism and vitality, and Sharma himself knows it too well. The appointment of Pandya as his successor will, more than anything, infuse fresh energy and confidence in the most successful IPL team, but there are potential downsides to this.