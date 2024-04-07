Virat Kohli's blistering century went into vain as Jos Buttler's match-winning century helped RR win the IPL 2024 match against RCB at the Sawai Mansingh Stadium on Saturday. Head coach Andy Flower admitted that Bengaluru is not in a great position after winning just one match out of five and players need form and confidence

Virat Kohli (Pic: File Pic)

IPL 2024 | "Virat is in form, other players struggling for form": Andy Flower

Following the side's six-wicket defeat against Rajasthan Royals in the IPL 2024 match, Royal Challengers Bengaluru head coach Andy Flower said that Virat Kohli is in great form and all other batsmen are lacking confidence and form. For this reason, they are being able to put pressure on their opponents.

Virat Kohli's blistering century went into vain as Jos Buttler's match-winning century helped RR win the IPL 2024 match against RCB at the Sawai Mansingh Stadium on Saturday.

In the post-match press conference, Andy Flower said that the team discusses strike rate and aggressive approach in their game. He also mentioned that RCB needs to put pressure on their opponents, but except for Virat, their top five batsmen are not in very sparkling form.

"We do discuss strike rates and aggression, it is part of the understanding of the T20 game," said Flower.

"The level of aggression has to be above a certain threshold and you have to always be putting the opposition under pressure. Certainly taking the aggressive option, especially on pitches like today. It is just a fact that at the moment that our top five are not in sparkling form except Virat. It is a tough place to be. It is not from lack of effort, they are working hard, they are giving everything they have got. Just not firing at the moment. If we have got to turn this around, we need them firing," he added.

Head coach Andy Flower admitted that Bengaluru is not in a great position after winning just one match out of five and players need form and confidence.

Coming to the IPL 2024 match, RR put RCB to field first. Despite an opening partnership of 125 runs between skipper Faf Du Plessis (44 in 33 balls, with two fours and two sixes) and Virat Kohli (113* in 72 balls, with 12 fours and four sixes), RCB failed to put up a fine total on the board, settling for 183/3 in their 20 overs.

Yuzvendra Chahal (2/34) was the pick of the bowlers for RR. Nandre Burger also took a wicket.

In the run-chase, RR did lose Yashasvi Jaiswal for a duck. But skipper Sanju Samson (69 in 42 balls, with eight fours and two sixes) joined forces with Jos Buttler (100* in 58 balls, with nine fours and four sixes), who roared back into form with a century in his 100th IPL match. Despite some quick wickets later, RR chased down the total with five balls and six wickets in hand.

Reece Topley (2/27) was the pick of the bowlers for RCB. Yash Dayal and Mohammed Siraj took a wicket each but it was not enough.

Buttler took home the 'Player of the Match' award.

RR is at the top spot, having won four of their four games, which gives them eight points. RCB is at eighth spot with a win in their five matches, giving them only two points.

(With ANI Inputs)