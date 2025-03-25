Delhi Capitals’ impact sub hammers unbeaten 31-ball 66 to eke out thrilling one-wicket victory over Lucknow Super Giants (209-8) with three balls to spare at Vizag

Delhi Capitals’ Ashutosh Sharma during his match-winning knock of 66 not out against Lucknow Super Giants in Vizag yesterday. Pic/AFP

Listen to this article IPL 2025: Ashutosh Sharma's unbeaten 66-run knock helps DC win by one wicket vs LSG x 00:00

Impact sub Ashutosh Sharma played the most defining knock of his IPL career to guide Delhi Capitals to a thrilling one wicket victory over Lucknow Super Giants here on Monday.

Ashutosh, who plays for the Railways, smashed 66 not out off 31 balls and finished it with a huge six off Shahbaz Ahmed as DC chased down a target of 210 with three balls to spare. The right-hander hit five fours and five sixes in all.

LSG’s Nicholas Pooran (left) and Mitchell Marsh during their 87-run partnership against DC in Vizag yesterday. Pic/PTI

DC were 7 for 3 at one stage and then 113 for 6 but Ashutosh and unheralded Vipraj Nigam (39 off 15 balls) added 55 runs in quick time before the Railways man finished it off in style despite wickets falling at the other end.

LSG were 20 short during batting and paid the price for not having any of their frontline pacers on the park due to injury. It didn’t help that Ravi Bishnoi was hit for 53 runs.

Earlier, Delhi Capitals bowlers did well at the back-end to restrict Lucknow Super Giants to 209 for 8 on a batting paradise, despite attractive fifties from Mitchell Marsh and Nicholas Pooran.

Marsh smashed 72 off 36 balls while Pooran blitzed his way to 75 off 30 balls while adding 87 off just seven overs. While Marsh had six maximums, Pooran hit seven over the fence.

Kuldeep Yadav was easily the most impactful bowler with figures of 2 for 20 while Mitchell Starc used his variations to end with best figures 3 for 42 in four overs.

Brief scores

LSG 209-8 in 20 overs (N Pooran 75, M Marsh 72; M Starc 3-42, K Yadav 2-20) lost to DC 211-9 in 19.3 overs (A Sharma 66*, V Nigam 39, T Stubbs 34, F du Plessis 29; S Thakur 2-19, D Rathi 2-31, M Siddharth 2-39, R Bishnoi 2-53) by one wicket

