Ahead of the IPL 2025, Harry Brook, who was brought by the Delhi Capitals, received a two-year ban for pulling out of the tournament at the last minute. In the last edition of the IPL, the English batsman, had withdrawn from the league, following the demise of his grandmother

Moeen Ali. Pic/AFP

Former England all-rounder Moeen Ali feels that the BCCI banning Harry Brook for two years for his last-minute withdrawal was not harsh.

This is the second time, Harry Brook has pulled out of the IPL at the last minute.

"It's not [harsh] though, I kinda agree with it," Moeen Ali said on the Beard Before Cricket podcast when asked whether a two-year ban would be harsh.

"A lot of people do that [withdrawing]. People have done it in the past, and then they come back in and end up getting a better financial package or whatever it is. It kinda messes up a lot of things as well at the same time," the all-rounder said.

The IPL 2025 will kickstart on March 22.

"It's messed his team (Delhi Capitals) up, him pulling out. Any team that loses Harry Brook is messed up a bit, and they've got to now rejig everything and stuff like that. "Forget him for a second, if you do pull out, the rule is you get a ban, unless it's a family reason or injury. If it's injury, it's different. But I think if you just pull out, then it's, I kinda agree with it (the rules)," Moeen, who will play for Kolkata Knight Riders this season, said.

In the last edition of the IPL, Harry Brook had withdrawn from the league, following the demise of his grandmother.

Any foreign player who misses the IPL after getting picked at the auction faces a two-year ban from the league unless he is injured. According to the new rules introduced by the IPL, Brook is not eligible to play in the event, or be part of the auction, until the 2027 edition.

"Any player who registers in the auction and after getting picked, makes himself unavailable before the start of the season, will get banned from participating in the tournament and player auction for 2 seasons," states the new rule.

Brook was bought by Delhi Capitals for Rs 6.25 crore in the mega auction in November. In the previous auction too, he was secured by Delhi for Rs 4 crore. IPL will begin on March 22 with defending champions Kolkata Knight Riders meeting Royal Challengers Bangalore at the Eden Gardens.

(With PTI Inputs)