Eden Gardens is set to play a significant role in the 18th edition of the IPL, hosting both the tournament opener and the final

Team KKR, Snehasish Ganguly (Pic: AFP/PTI)

Cricket Association of Bengal (CAB) President Snehasish Ganguly stated on Friday that no final decision had been made regarding the rescheduling or relocation of the IPL 2025 match between Kolkata Knight Riders and Lucknow Super Giants.

Ganguly confirmed that the request, made by Kolkata Police to reschedule the April 6 fixture at Eden Gardens due to security concerns on account of Ram Navami, had been forwarded to the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI).

"They (Kolkata Police) have requested us to reschedule the match. We have requested BCCI but they have not replied whether the match will be rescheduled or shifted to a new location... Kolkata Police has requested the Cricket Association of Bengal (CAB) to reschedule the IPL match between Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) and Lucknow Super Giants (LSG) at Eden Gardens on April 6, citing heavy security deployment across the city for Ram Navami," Ganguly told ANI.

Kolkata Police Joint Commissioner (HQ) Meeraj Khalid also confirmed that an official letter had been sent to CAB seeking a rescheduling of the match. "We have requested to reschedule the match, but we have not received any response from them," he said.

The season will commence on March 22 with defending champions Kolkata Knight Riders taking on Royal Challengers Bengaluru. The grand finale will also take place at the iconic venue on May 25, marking the first time in nearly a decade that the IPL final returns to Kolkata since 2013 and 2015.

Additionally, Eden Gardens will host Qualifier 2 on May 23. The other two playoff matches, Qualifier 1 and the Eliminator, are scheduled to be played in Hyderabad, the home ground of the 2024 runners-up Sunrisers Hyderabad, on May 20 and May 21, respectively.

The upcoming season of the IPL will feature 74 matches over 65 days, including 12 double-headers.

(With inputs from ANI)