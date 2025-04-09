The most surprising aspect of the match was Chennai's decision to retire out Devon Conway, who was unbeaten on 69 runs. While MS Dhoni showcased his strokes. the New Zealand batsman was forced to retire out as he struggled to continue the momentum he had in the initial overs

Chennai Super Kings suffered a humiliating loss in the IPL 2025 match against Punjab Kings, at the Maharaja Yadavindra Singh International Cricket Stadium.

Losing by 18 runs, CSK captain Ruturaj Gaikwad said they have been delivering poor performances in their fielding, in the post-match presentation.

He said, "In the last four games, that is the only point of difference. It has been very critical. Every time we drop the catch, the same batter is adding 20-25-30 runs extra. If you leave out the RCB game, the last three chases, it was a matter of one or two or maybe three hits."

Once such instance was that of PBKS' Priyansh Arya, who smashed the second-fastest century by an Indian batsman in IPL history, after receiving two lifelines during the match. While he was dropped in his first over when he was on six runs by Khaleel Ahmed, he was dropped again on 35 by Vijay Shankar. Arya went on the finish with 103 off 42.

Ruturaj Gaikwad further added that after a disappointing batting performance in the recent losses, his side was spot-on while chasing but the extra runs conceded took the game away from them.

"If we had executed well, and at the end of the day, it also comes down to the dropped catches. Today was spot-on from a batting perspective. This is what we wanted. Our best batters, who can play pace very well, played up the order and had a brilliant powerplay. It was a better, improved performance and many positives,” said Gaikwad in the same presentation.

While there were many highs and lows in the match, even as CSK were chasing, one aspect that took fans by surprise during the IPL 2025 match against Punjab was Chennai's decision to retire out Devon Conway, who was unbeaten on 69 runs. While MS Dhoni showcased his strokes, the New Zealand batsman made way for Ravindra Jadeja because he struggled to continue the momentum he had built in the initial overs.

Diving into the decision of Conway returning to the pavilion, the CSK captain said, “Devon is more of a timer of a ball. Very useful at the top of the order. Jaddu, his role is completely different. You know the batsman is struggling. We waited for him to time it and then changed when we thought it was necessary."

