IPL 2025 | 'Dhoni should bat up the order': Ex-CSK opener Watson

Shane Watson

Baffled by some of the tactics of Chennai Super Kings in their clash against Royal Challengers Bengaluru, former Australia all-rounder Shane Watson said he does not understand why MS Dhoni continues to bat lower down the order.

CSK suffered a heavy 50-run defeat while chasing a stiff 197-run target and Watson also felt that skipper Ruturaj Gaikwad should have opened the innings.

MS Dhoni. Pic/AFP

Dhoni came to bat at No. 9 as R Ashwin was sent ahead of him. He smashed the RCB bowlers all around the park for an unbeaten 30 off 16 balls, but the effort went in vain as it came too late. The match was as good as over before Dhoni came to the crease.

“This is exactly what CSK fans come to see — 30 off 16 deliveries from Dhoni.

I would have absolutely loved to see him come up the order. In my opinion, he should have batted ahead of Ashwin,” Watson told JioHotstar.

“Given the game situation, Dhoni could have played like this for another 15 balls. Over the last couple of years, he has consistently shown that he’s still batting beautifully. I truly believe he should be promoted up the order so we can see the full extent of his skills.”

