“We feel we were 10-15 runs short, we kept losing wickets, whenever momentum was there we kept losing wickets and we couldn’t get a partnership

LSG captain Rishabh Pant during his 63 against CSK in Lucknow on Monday. Pic/AFP

Listen to this article IPL 2025 | "Feeling better about my batting": Rishabh Pant x 00:00

Lucknow Super Giants skipper Rishabh Pant reflected on the five-wicket defeat against Chennai Super Kings, admitting that his team fell “10-15 runs short.”

Pant’s own knock was a gritty 63 off 49 balls — his first fifty of the season — but it lacked the late-innings flourish that his side desperately needed.

ADVERTISEMENT

Walking in early after Aiden Markram and Nicholas Pooran were dismissed inside the Powerplay, Pant tried to consolidate and build partnerships with Mitchell Marsh and Ayush Badoni. While the foundation was there, the final 10 overs produced only patches of acceleration.

Also Read: ‘Dhoni’s wisdom is tremendous’

“We feel we were 10-15 runs short, we kept losing wickets, whenever momentum was there we kept losing wickets and we couldn’t get a partnership. The wicket was nice to bat on, stopping a bit, we could have got 10 runs more. Definitely feeling better about my batting with every game... getting into rhythm,” Pant said.

The real difference came in the middle overs, where CSK’s spinners stifled any progress. Ravindra Jadeja removed Marsh and later had Badoni stumped, completing MS Dhoni’s 200th IPL fielding dismissal. Noor Ahmad was exceptional as well, especially in his matchup with Pant. The LSG captain managed only six runs off 15 balls against the left-arm wrist spinner.

This story has been sourced from a third party syndicated feed, agencies. Mid-day accepts no responsibility or liability for its dependability, trustworthiness, reliability and data of the text. Mid-day management/mid-day.com reserves the sole right to alter, delete or remove (without notice) the content in its absolute discretion for any reason whatsoever