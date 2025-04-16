Breaking News
Baba Siddique murder case: Gangless gangster
Mumbai: Long wait to use Andheri’s full Gokhale bridge finally ends!
Palghar: Pregnant woman body slams thief who tried to rob her home
Mumbai: Speeding van rams divider on Eastern Freeway; two dead
Mumbai: People power keeps Elphinstone bridge still standing
IPL News IPL News
Home > Sports News > Cricket News > Article > IPL 2025 Feeling better about my batting Rishabh Pant

IPL 2025 | "Feeling better about my batting": Rishabh Pant

Updated on: 16 April,2025 08:17 AM IST  |  Lucknow
IANS |

Top

“We feel we were 10-15 runs short, we kept losing wickets, whenever momentum was there we kept losing wickets and we couldn’t get a partnership

IPL 2025 |

LSG captain Rishabh Pant during his 63 against CSK in Lucknow on Monday. Pic/AFP

Listen to this article
IPL 2025 | "Feeling better about my batting": Rishabh Pant
x
00:00

Lucknow Super Giants skipper Rishabh Pant reflected on the five-wicket defeat against Chennai Super Kings, admitting that his team fell “10-15 runs short.” 
Pant’s own knock was a gritty 63 off 49 balls — his first fifty of the season — but it lacked the late-innings flourish that his side desperately needed. 


Walking in early after Aiden Markram and Nicholas Pooran were dismissed inside the Powerplay, Pant tried to consolidate and build partnerships with Mitchell Marsh and Ayush Badoni. While the foundation was there, the final 10 overs produced only patches of acceleration.


Also Read: ‘Dhoni’s wisdom is tremendous’


“We feel we were 10-15 runs short, we kept losing wickets, whenever momentum was there we kept losing wickets and we couldn’t get a partnership. The wicket was nice to bat on, stopping a bit, we could have got 10 runs more. Definitely feeling better about my batting with every game... getting into rhythm,” Pant said.

The real difference came in the middle overs, where CSK’s spinners stifled any progress. Ravindra Jadeja removed Marsh and later had Badoni stumped, completing MS Dhoni’s 200th IPL fielding dismissal. Noor Ahmad was exceptional as well, especially in his matchup with Pant. The LSG captain managed only six runs off 15 balls against the left-arm wrist spinner.

This story has been sourced from a third party syndicated feed, agencies. Mid-day accepts no responsibility or liability for its dependability, trustworthiness, reliability and data of the text. Mid-day management/mid-day.com reserves the sole right to alter, delete or remove (without notice) the content in its absolute discretion for any reason whatsoever

"Exciting news! Mid-day is now on WhatsApp Channels Subscribe today by clicking the link and stay updated with the latest news!" Click here!

IPL 2025 Rishabh Pant Lucknow Super Giants chennai super kings cricket news sports news Sports Update

Register for FREE
to continue reading !

This is not a paywall.
However, your registration helps us understand your preferences better and enables us to provide insightful and credible journalism for all our readers.

Mid-Day Web Stories

Mid-Day Web Stories

This website uses cookie or similar technologies, to enhance your browsing experience and provide personalised recommendations. By continuing to use our website, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Cookie Policy. OK