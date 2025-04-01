IPL 2025: Hardik Pandya credits Mumbai Indians' scouts for finding talent like Ashwani Kumar

Ashwani Kumar became the first Indian to scalp four wickets on a debut in the league's history. Following his impressive show with the ball, Kolkata's innings was wrapped up for just 116 runs in 16.2 overs

Mumbai Indians' captain Hardik Pandya (R) speaks with his teammate Ashwani Kumar during the Indian Premier League (IPL) Twenty20 cricket match between Mumbai Indians and Kolkata Knight Riders at the Wankhede Stadium in Mumbai. Pic/AFP

After securing the IPL 2025 win against Kolkata Knight Riders, Mumbai Indians' skipper Hardik Pandya hailed the franchise's scouting team for finding a talent like Ashwani Kumar.

"This wicket just offered a bit more and we thought Ashwani can come in and bowl the way he bowled. First of all, it's all because of the scouts. All MI scouts have gone all the places and picked these young kids," Pandya said after the team's first win of the IPL 2025.

Debuting in the game against KKR, the left-arm speedster bagged four wickets by conceding 24 runs in three overs.

With this, Ashwani Kumar became the first Indian to scalp four wickets on a debut in the league's history. Following his impressive show with the ball, Kolkata's innings was wrapped up for just 116 runs in 16.2 overs.

"Very satisfying to win, especially at home. The way we did it, as a group, everyone chipped in - can't be happier. It's always a challenge of picking one guy here and there. With our team it's pretty sorted with the players who we are backing", added Hardik Pandya.

"We played a practice game and it looked like he had that zip and late swing, had a different action and plus he is a leftie. The way he took that wicket of (Andre) Russell was a very crucial wicket. And especially, how he started with that catch of Quinton. Was great to see a fast bowler jumping that high."

After suffering the loss, KKR skipper Ajinkya Rahane said, "Collective batting failure, it was a good wicket to bat on. 180-190 would have been a good total on this pitch. We expect that (here), it has good bounce. When you are fighting against the bounce, that is what we did, you have to use it sometimes - we have to learn really fast. "Bowlers were trying their best but not much runs on the board," he said.

Mumbai Indians will lock horns with Lucknow Super Giants in their next IPL 2025 fixture at the Ekana Cricket Stadium B Ground on April 4.

(With PTI Inputs)