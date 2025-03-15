Breaking News
IPL 2025 | "He never missed an optional practice session": Samson on Rahul Dravid

Updated on: 15 March,2025 08:03 AM IST  |  Jaipur
PTI |

“As a captain, I see how he led from the front. Not just through his skills but off the field as well. He never missed an optional practice session when he was the captain,” said Samson.

Sanju Samson and Rahul Dravid

IPL 2025 | "He never missed an optional practice session": Samson on Rahul Dravid
Sanju Samson, who will be leading Rajasthan Royals for a fifth successive year, credits coach Rahul Dravid’s leadership as having a major influence on his own approach.


Also Read: 'Not nice to hear anyone say you are overpaid'


“As a captain, I see how he led from the front. Not just through his skills but off the field as well. He never missed an optional practice session when he was the captain,” said Samson.


“I observed how he treated young players, how he communicated with seniors, how he handled team meetings, and how he welcomed new players. All those small, but significant things shaped my understanding of leadership, and I try to follow the same approach,” said Samson.

This story has been sourced from a third party syndicated feed, agencies. Mid-day accepts no responsibility or liability for its dependability, trustworthiness, reliability and data of the text. Mid-day management/mid-day.com reserves the sole right to alter, delete or remove (without notice) the content in its absolute discretion for any reason whatsoever

