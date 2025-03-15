IPL 2025 | "He never missed an optional practice session": Samson on Rahul Dravid

“As a captain, I see how he led from the front. Not just through his skills but off the field as well. He never missed an optional practice session when he was the captain,” said Samson.

Sanju Samson and Rahul Dravid

Sanju Samson, who will be leading Rajasthan Royals for a fifth successive year, credits coach Rahul Dravid’s leadership as having a major influence on his own approach.

“As a captain, I see how he led from the front. Not just through his skills but off the field as well. He never missed an optional practice session when he was the captain,” said Samson.

“I observed how he treated young players, how he communicated with seniors, how he handled team meetings, and how he welcomed new players. All those small, but significant things shaped my understanding of leadership, and I try to follow the same approach,” said Samson.

