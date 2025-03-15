Breaking News
IPL 2025: Here's the reason why Harry Brook received a 2-year ban from the event

Updated on: 15 March,2025 08:11 AM IST  |  New Delhi
Brook, 26, considered a frontrunner to replace Jos Buttler as England’s white-ball captain, also withdrew from his contract with the Delhi side last season after the death of his grandmother. 

England batsman Harry Brook has been banned from the Indian Premier League for two years after he pulled out at the last minute to focus on international cricket, local media reported Friday.


Brook, 26, considered a frontrunner to replace Jos Buttler as England’s white-ball captain, also withdrew from his contract with the Delhi side last season after the death of his grandmother. 


The England and Wales Cricket Board (ECB) has been informed about Brooks’s ban, an unnamed official from the Board of Control for Cricket in Indian (BCCI) told the Indian Express newspaper. 

