Gujarat Titans' Mohammed Siraj appeals for the for the wicket of Royal Challengers Bengaluru's Liam Livingstone during an Indian Premier League (IPL) 2025 cricket match between Royal Challengers Bengaluru and Gujarat Titans, at M Chinnaswamy stadium in Bengaluru. Pic/PTI

Listen to this article IPL 2025 | "I was a bit emotional for changing my jersey after seven years": Mohammed Siraj x 00:00

Team India pacer Mohammed Siraj said that the break from international cricket gave him the time to work on his bowling and fitness.

After a dull Test tour against Australia, Siraj was sidelined for Team India's Champions Trophy 2025.

"I was playing matches consistently, so was not realising the mistakes I was making. In the break, focused on my bowling, on my fitness," said the pacer after Gujarat Titans' victory against Royal Challengers Bengaluru in the IPL 2025 match at the M. Chinnaswamy Stadium.

The pacer was also named the "Player of the Match" as he returned with the figures of three wickets for 19 runs in four overs.

Shubman Gill-led Gujarat Titans registered an eight-wicket victory against RCB. Premier batsman Jos Buttler's 73-run knock helped the side to chase the target of 170 runs in 17.5 overs.

After joining GT, Mohammed Siraj also sought advice from coach Ashish Nehra.

"When I joined GT, I spoke to Ashu bhai and the ball is coming out nicely now. He asked me to just enjoy myself and do whatever I wanted."

Further, Siraj stated that discussing the bowling tactics with his GT teammates also help him during the matches.

"I talk to them (Rabada, Ishant and other bowling partners) and get feedback which is really helpful. As a bowler, I want to always have belief - that is an important thing."

"If that is not there, you panic (when you get hit). I have belief that I can do well, irrespective of wherever I am playing and that is my mindset," he added. Siraj was named Player of the Match for his brilliant 3/19 against his former team, Royal Challengers Bengaluru, where he played for seven years. "I was a bit emotional. After seven years, I changed my jersey from red to blue. But once I had the ball in hand, I was fine. I'm a Ronaldo fan, so that's why the celebration." GT captain Shubman Gill was delighted with his team's big win.

"Restricting them to 170 was a great effort on this ground. Sometimes, you can score 250 here, and other times, the fast bowlers get assistance in the first 7-8 overs. We knew that early wickets would keep us in the game," Gill said.

"Not 200, we were targeting around 190 after the powerplay, but losing early wickets harmed this match. I think the intent was good, but we shouldn't have lost as many as three wickets in the powerplay, it was one wicket too many." "The way Jitesh, Liam Livingstone, and Tim David, the way they batted, it was a positive for us. We're confident about the batting line-up, they're showing some positive intent which is very good for us," Patidar said.

Gujarat Titans will now clash with Sunrisers Hyderabad in their next IPL 2025 fixture on April 6 at Rajiv Gandhi International Stadium.

(With PTI Inputs)