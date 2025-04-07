IPL 2025: "I was not able to digest...," says Mohammed Siraj on being snubbed from Champions Trophy squad

The IPL 2025 match against SRH was held at the Rajiv Gandhi International Stadium in Hyderabad. Playing at the home ground, Mohammed Siraj was pleased that he was able to deliver a performance in front of his parents

Mohammed Siraj. Pic/AFP

Speedster Mohammed Siraj said that he was initially not able to accept his snub from Team India for the Champions Trophy (CT) earlier this year. In the IPL 2025 match against Sunrisers Hyderabad, the pacer registered the figures of four wickets for 17 runs.

Speaking at the post-match presentation ceremony, the GT pacer shared his thoughts on being dropped from the Indian squad. "At one time, I was not able to digest it (having not been picked for Champions Trophy) but I kept my spirits up and worked on my fitness and game. "Whatever mistakes I was making, I worked on those and I'm enjoying my bowling. "As a professional, when you are consistently with the Indian team, a doubt grows in your mind (on him being dropped) but I cheered myself up and was looking forward to the IPL."

The IPL 2025 match against SRH was held at the Rajiv Gandhi International Stadium in Hyderabad. Playing at the home ground, Mohammed Siraj was pleased that he was able to deliver a performance in front of his parents. "When you come to your home ground, it's a special feeling. My family was there in the crowd and that lifted me up. I have played seven years for RCB. I have worked hard on my bowling and also on my mindset, it's working really well for me."

Following Siraj's four-wicket haul, Gujarat was able to restrict Hyderabad to 152 runs for the loss of eight wickets.

Gujarat Titans' skipper Shubman Gill heaped praise on Siraj by saying that his energy is infectious. "The energy he brings is tremendous. When playing against him, you want him in your team. His energy is infectious," said Gill.

Later in the run chase, Washington Sundar shouldered Gill. The left-hander also expressed his thoughts while batting with the skipper. He said, "Skipper kept telling me to play as deep as possible. Got off to a good start and wanted to bat as deep as possible and finish for the team. This has been the trend in Hyderabad in the last few years. In the second innings, the wicket gets better and easier to chase 160-170 on the board. I was well aware of it and it helped me."

Gujarat Titans will now lock horns with Rajasthan Royals in their next IPL 2025 fixture on April 9.

