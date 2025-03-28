The IPL committee immediately shifted the match to Guwahati, but Kolkata Knight Riders want this match at Eden Gardens, their home ground. It is learnt that the game will be held at Eden Gardens but at a different date and it could be an afternoon fixture

Eden Gardens Pic/PTI

Will Eden Gardens host the IPL match against Lucknow Super Giants (LSG) on April 6? The Kolkata police initially said they would not be in a position to provide their forces on the day, since a big police force would be required for the Ram Navami festival on the same day.

