IPL 2025: KKR, LSG to play in Kolkata but not on April 6

Updated on: 28 March,2025 08:28 AM IST
Debasish Datta

The IPL committee immediately shifted the match to Guwahati, but Kolkata Knight Riders want this match at Eden Gardens, their home ground. It is learnt that the game will be held at Eden Gardens but at a different date and it could be an afternoon fixture

IPL 2025: KKR, LSG to play in Kolkata but not on April 6

Eden Gardens Pic/PTI

IPL 2025: KKR, LSG to play in Kolkata but not on April 6
Will Eden Gardens host the IPL match against Lucknow Super Giants (LSG) on April 6? The Kolkata police initially said they would not be in a position to provide their forces on the day, since a big police force would be required for the Ram Navami festival on the same day.


The IPL committee immediately shifted the match to Guwahati, but Kolkata Knight Riders want this match at Eden Gardens, their home ground. It is learnt that the game will be held at Eden Gardens but at a different date and it could be an afternoon fixture.



