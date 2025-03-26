In the ongoing IPL 2025, both teams will look to secure their first win to get an edge in the tournament. For Rajasthan, coming to bat as an Impact Player, Sanju Samson scored 66 runs in the previous match against SRH

Ajinkya Rahane, Riyan Parag (Pic: X/@rajasthanroyals)

Listen to this article IPL 2025, KKR vs RR: Ajinkya Rahane wins the toss, opts to bowl x 00:00

In the ongoing IPL 2025 match against Rajasthan Royals, Ajinkya Rahane has won the toss and elected to bowl first.

ADVERTISEMENT

The IPL 2025 match between Rajasthan Royals and Kolkata Knight Riders at Barspara Stadium in Assam promises to entertain the crowd as the match contains the likes of big-hitters, Andre Russell, Riyan Parag, Rinku Singh and Shimron Hetmyer.

Both the teams will clash after suffering defeats in their IPL 2025 openers. Opening the league with the match against Royal Challengers Bengaluru, the Ajinkya Rahane-led KKR suffered a loss at Eden Gardens.

On the other hand, RR, under Riyan Parag's leadership, lost their opening match against Pat Cummins-led Sunrisers Hyderabad.

Also Read: IPL 2025 | "You expect Shubman to perform well nine out of ten times": Aakash Chopra

In the ongoing IPL 2025, both teams will look to secure their first win to get an edge in the tournament.

In the game against RCB, Kolkata skipper Rahane delivered a captain's knock by smashing 56 runs laced with 6 fours and 4 sixes. His knock came in just 31 balls, but was a statement of his aggressive intent in the ongoing IPL 2025.

Opener Sunil Narine, too, took no step back from helping his side get an elevated start in the initial stage of the match.

For Rajasthan, coming to bat as an Impact Player, Sanju Samson scored 66 runs in the previous match against SRH. Dhruv Jurel and Shimron Hetmyer were other explosive batsmen in the game.

IPL 2025, KKR vs RR: Squads

Rajasthan Royals IPL 2025 Squad: Riyan Parag (c), Dhruv Jurel (wk), Yashasvi Jaiswal, Shimron Hetmyer, Jofra Archer, Maheesh Theekshana, Sandeep Sharma, Sanju Samson, Wanindu Hasaranga, Nitish Rana, Tushar Deshpande.

Kolkata Knight Riders IPL 2025 Squad: Quinton de Kock (wk), Ajinkya Rahane (c), Venkatesh Iyer, Rinku Singh, Andre Russell, Ramandeep Singh, Spencer Johnson, Harshit Rana, Varun Chakaravarthy, Vaibhav Arora, Moeen Ali..