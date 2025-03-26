Despite losing the early wicket of the opener, De Kock made sure to keep the momentum on. The left-hander played an unbeaten knock of 97 runs off 61 deliveries, including 8 fours and 6 sixes. The victory over Rajasthan marked Kolkata Knight Riders' first victory in the IPL 2025

Quinton de Kock (Pic: X/@KKRiders)

In the IPL 2025 match against Rajasthan Royals, Ajinkya Rahane-led Kolkata Knight Riders registered a scintillating victory by eight wickets.

With Sunil Narine benched for the game, Mooen Ali opened the innings in the IPL 2025 match against SRH with Quinton de Kock. Having delivered a stunning performance with the ball, Ali failed to deliver a performance with the willow. He returned to the pavilion after scoring just five runs.

Despite losing the early wicket of the opener, De Kock made sure to keep the momentum on. The left-hander played an unbeaten knock of 97 runs off 61 deliveries, including 8 fours and 6 sixes.

Shouldering him was young talent, Angkrish Raghuvanshi. Coming to bat as an Impact Player, he scored 22 runs in 17 balls. He smashed 2 fours during his knock.

Having faced 17 balls, Ajinkya Rahane failed to reflect his success from the previous IPL 2025 against Royal Challengers Bengaluru. He departed after scoring 18 runs and smashed 1 four and 1 six.

Wanindu Hasaranga was the only successful bowler from Rajasthan's perspective. Completing three overs, he conceded 34 runs and grabbed the only wicket for the "Men in Pink."

Rajasthan Royals' premier pacers, Jofra Archer and Sandeep Sharma, went wicketless in the IPL 2025 match against KKR. Tushar Deshpande, followed by Maheesh Theekshana, skipper Riyan Parag and Nitish Rana, to,o struggled to pick any wickets.

The victory over Rajasthan marked Kolkata Knight Riders' first victory in the IPL 2025. Earlier, they suffered a defeat against Royal Challengers Bengaluru at Eden Gardens.

During Rajasthan's innings, Dhruv Jurel was the only batsman who managed to score 30-plus runs. Vaibhav Arora, Harshit Rana, Moeen Ali and Varun Chakravarthy registered two wickets each for Kolkata. Spenser Johnson claimed one wicket.