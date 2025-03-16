Breaking News
KKR’s Venkatesh Iyer on Rs 23.75cr price tag pressure: 'It exists, you can’t ignore'

Updated on: 16 March,2025 07:26 AM IST  |  Kolkata
Iyer, who became the third-most expensive player in IPL history, was named the vice-caption while veteran batter Ajinkya Rahane will lead the side in the upcoming season

Venkatesh Iyer

Ahead of the start of the IPL 2025 season, defending champions Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) batter Venkatesh Iyer admitted that he feels the pressure of his hefty price tag of Rs 23.75 crore after being bought by the franchise in last year’s mega auction.


Iyer, who became the third-most expensive player in IPL history, was named the vice-caption while veteran batter Ajinkya Rahane will lead the side in the upcoming season.


In a recent press conference, new captain Rahane, mentor Dwayne Bravo, head coach Chandrakant Pandit, and Venkatesh shared their thoughts on the upcoming season and the team’s preparations. 


When questioned about handling the pressure of his price tag, Venkatesh said: “It exists. You can’t ignore it altogether, but when the IPL starts, it really doesn’t matter. You’re a part of a playing XI, a part of a team that is going out there to win.”

