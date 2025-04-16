Breaking News
IPL 2025: Lucknow Super Giants' speed-gun Mayank Yadav joins camp; WATCH VIDEO

Updated on: 16 April,2025 04:26 PM IST  |  Mumbai
mid-day online correspondent |

Top

LSG posted a video on their official social media handle, in which Mayank Yadav was seen receiving a warm welcome from the hotel staff

IPL 2025: Lucknow Super Giants' speed-gun Mayank Yadav joins camp; WATCH VIDEO

Mayank Yadav (Pic: File Pic)

IPL 2025: Lucknow Super Giants' speed-gun Mayank Yadav joins camp; WATCH VIDEO
Lucknow Super Giants (LSG) receives a major boost in their IPL 2025 campaign as the pacer Mayank Yadav has joined the camp after recovering from his injury.

LSG posted a video on their official social media handle, in which Mayank Yadav was seen receiving a warm welcome from the hotel staff. The pacer also gave autographs to the entire hotel staff. Taking to X:



 
 
 
 
 
A post shared by Lucknow Super Giants (@lucknowsupergiants)



According to ESPNcricinfo, Mayank will likely make his presence in LSG's upcoming match against Rajasthan. If he features in the clash, it will strengthen the team's bowling lineup.

The 22-year-old fierce pacer was in the recovery process from his back injury. Following his injury, Mayank was out of action and also missed out on the entire domestic season.

The right-arm speedster was in rehabilitation at the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) Centre of Excellence in Bengaluru.

Just ten days back, LSG head coach Justin Langer had watched the videos of the bowler operating at '90 to 95 per cent' and said that the pacer would be joining the LSG camp soon.

In the year 2024, the pacer won two "Player of the Match" awards in his first three IPL games. The youngster came into the spotlight for troubling batsmen with his fierce pace and accurate lines and lengths.

In his debut IPL season, Mayank registered seven wickets in four matches.

Later, he sustained an abdominal issue that ruled him out of the league. After his recovery at the National Cricket Academy (NCA), Mayank was yet again caught with another injury.

So far, the pacer has featured in 17 T20s, in which he has 23 wickets under his belt. His best bowling figures to date are three wickets for 14 runs. Mayank has also represented India in three shortest format matches and has bagged four wickets.

In the IPL 2025, the Rishabh Pant-led LSG is placed in the fifth position with four victories and three defeats. They have a net run rate of 0.086 and eight points to their name.

(With ANI Inputs)

IPL 2025 Lucknow Super Giants indian premier league rajasthan royals IPL

