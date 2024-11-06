The auction has also piqued the interest of cricketers from associate nations like the United States and the United Arab Emirates

Thomas Draca (Pic: X)

Listen to this article A slice of Italy in the IPL? Thomas Draca aims to break new ground x 00:00

For the first time in IPL history, a cricketer from Italy has made it to the longlist for the highly anticipated IPL 2025 mega auction. However, contrary to earlier speculations, it isn't former Australia batter Joe Burns, who switched allegiances to Italy, instead, it is 24-year-old Thomas Draca, whose registration has put Italy firmly on the radar of IPL scouts and fans alike.

The auction, set to take place in Jeddah on November 24-25, has attracted a record 1,574 players, including 1,165 from India and a host of international cricketers. Among the overseas entrants, South Africa boasts the largest contingent with 92 players, followed by Australia (76 players) and England (52 players).

Surprisingly, the auction has also piqued the interest of cricketers from associate nations like the United States and the United Arab Emirates, with Draca standing out as the first representative from Italy.

Born in 2000, Draca is a dynamic all-rounder who made his international debut for Italy in June 2024. In his debut match against Luxembourg, he put up a standout performance, taking two wickets for 15 runs in four overs, helping Italy secure a comprehensive 77-run victory.

Since then, Draca has played four T20 internationals, claiming a total of eight wickets, with a best of 3/9 against Isle of Man.

Draca’s impressive performances didn’t go unnoticed in the global circuit. During the Global T20 Canada 2024, where he represented the Brampton Wolves, Draca emerged as one of the tournament's top performers. He finished as the joint second-highest wicket-taker, with 11 wickets in 6 matches, boasting an exceptional average of 10.63 and an economy rate of 6.88.

Draca's standout performance came against Surrey, where he claimed three wickets for 18 runs, playing a crucial role in defending a total of 198 and securing a 59-run victory for his team. He also impressed in other matches, recording figures of 3/10 against Mississauga and 3/30 against Surrey, which contributed to Brampton's second-place finish in the tournament's points table. Unfortunately, Brampton's campaign ended with a loss to the Toronto Nationals in the second qualifier.

Draca's strong performances in international cricket and the GT20 Canada led to his inclusion in the MI Emirates squad for the upcoming International League T20 (ILT20), further solidifying his credentials on the global stage.