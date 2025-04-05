With the equation down to 29 needed in 12 deliveries, it was time for Tilak to live up to his reputation and fill Lucknow's sky with fireworks

Tilak Varma. Pic/PTI

Listen to this article IPL 2025: MI head coach Jayawardene backs 'tactical' retire-out call on Tilak Varma x 00:00

Mumbai Indians head coach Mahela Jayawardene described the decision to retire out a struggling Tilak Varma during their clash against Lucknow Super Giants as a 'tactical' move.



ADVERTISEMENT

He explained that the move was prompted by the need for a 'fresh' batter at the crease, especially as the required run rate began to climb into challenging territory. With the pressure mounting, the MI think tank felt a proactive change was necessary to keep the chase alive.

Mumbai's pursuit of the 204-run target turned out to be a dramatic rollercoaster. With the equation down to 29 needed in 12 deliveries, it was time for Tilak to live up to his reputation and fill Lucknow's sky with fireworks. Five balls into Shardul Thakur's penultimate over, Tilak's bat remained silent, and MI decided to swap him with Mitchell Santner, bringing an end to the southpaw's time at the crease on 25 from 23 deliveries with just two fours.

MI skipper Hardik Pandya took the brunt on his shoulders to singlehandedly steer his side past the finishing line. Hardik smoked the ball past the boundary rope over deep extra cover with writs of iron. With 14 runs needed in four deliveries, Hardik refused to rotate the strike even though a single was on offer. The unlikely sight of Hardik staying unbeaten without pulling off the heist overtook Lucknow as the euphoric Super Giants relished their 12-run triumph. After the game, Jayawardene reflected on the decision and felt a fresh face was the need of the hour, even though the decision didn't sit well with some former cricketers.

"Tilak batted well for us when we lost that (third) wicket and that partnership with Surya. He wanted to get going but just couldn't and waited till the last few overs hoping; because you spent some time, you should have been able to get that hit out of the way. But I felt that in the end, I just needed someone fresh to have a go when he was struggling. These things happen in cricket, and it was not nice to take him out, but I had to do that. That was a tactical decision at that point," Jayawardene said in the post-match press conference.

(With ANI inputs)