After losing three of their first four games in the IPL 2025, the Paltans are in desperate need of a resurgence, and Bumrah's comeback could be the catalyst

Jasprit Bumrah (Pic: AFP)

Listen to this article IPL 2025: MI’s trump card! Jasprit Bumrah’s stellar numbers against RCB at a glance x 00:00

While hoping to turn their season around when they face Royal Challengers Bengaluru at the Wankhede Stadium on Monday, five-time champions Mumbai Indians may have just the boost they need with the return of ace pacer Jasprit Bumrah.

ADVERTISEMENT

After losing three of their first four games in the IPL 2025, the Paltans are in desperate need of a resurgence, and Bumrah's comeback could be the catalyst.

The 31-year-old speedster has been out of competitive action since January, following a stress reaction in his lower back sustained during the final Test of the Border-Gavaskar Trophy in Australia. The injury forced him to miss several major fixtures, including the Champions Trophy and the early stages of the current IPL season. Since then, Bumrah has been undergoing an extensive rehabilitation program under close medical supervision.

IPL 2025: How could Mumbai Indians manage Jasprit Bumrah's workload after his return post-injury ?

Now declared fit, Bumrah has reportedly been cleared by the franchise to feature in the matchday squad against RCB. However, Mumbai Indians are expected to tread cautiously with his workload.

If MI at all bat first, Bumrah is likely to be utilised as an Impact Player, so the team is allowed to manage his return more effectively. He may then be rotated during his spells, possibly fielding only in parts of the innings to prevent aggravation of the injury.

How has Bumrah fared against RCB so far?

Bumrah’s return is particularly significant given his stellar record against RCB. In 19 matches against the Rajat Patidar-led side, he has scalped 29 wickets at an average of 19.03 and an economy rate of 7.45. His best performance came just last season at the Wankhede, where he dismantled the RCB batting lineup with a sensational 5/21.

Notably, the last time Bumrah missed an entire IPL season was in 2023 due to injury. He returned in 2024 with a bang, playing 13 matches and bagging 20 wickets for the franchise. Across his IPL career, the India pacer has featured in 133 matches, claiming 165 wickets and establishing himself as one of the most consistent fast bowlers in the league.