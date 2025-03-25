Now adapting to working with Ashish Nehra in his new team, Siraj said that he received a warm welcome from the former Indian pacer

Mohammed Siraj (Pic: File Pic)

Listen to this article IPL 2025: Mohammed Siraj backs Narendra Modi Stadium as bowler-friendly venue after RCB exit x 00:00

Having previously been a part of Royal Challengers Bengaluru, star India pacer Mohammed Siraj hailed his new franchise, Gujarat Titans, calling the team's environment 'ideal'.

ADVERTISEMENT

Speaking about his experience with the franchise on Backstage with Boria Season 6, Siraj highlighted that Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad is a massive ground, which gives pacers more freedom and greater opportunities to take wickets.

"I am feeling perfect. As a bowler, I find it to be a vast ground, and the environment is ideal. There is a lot of freedom, and it is great to have such a big ground as a fast bowler. There are plenty of chances to get a wicket. I am looking forward to this year and very excited," Siraj said while speaking to Boria Majumdar.

Also Read: IPL 2025 | "Rishabh Pant is an intelligent cricketer": Gavaskar backs LSG skipper despite loss vs DC

Now adapting to working with Ashish Nehra in his new team, Siraj, who once shared a dressing room with batting stalwart Virat Kohli, said that he received a warm welcome from the former Indian pacer. He further mentioned that since he had worked with Nehra at RCB in 2018, it did not feel like they were meeting for the first time.

"Ashu (Ashish Nehra) bhai welcomed me. I was with Ashu Bhai at RCB in 2018, and the support staff was also there. It is not like I am meeting them for the first time, but I am seeing them after a long time. It feels good. Practice is going well, and it is fun here," he added.

Discussing his IPL 2025 preparations, Siraj revealed that he utilized his break to focus on his bowling and fitness.

"Sir, my preparation is going very well. I was on a break and worked on my bowling and fitness. I played matches, and after the Ranji Trophy, I returned and focused on my fitness, training, and bowling. When I have the ball in my hand, I give my 100 percent effort. Apart from that, I do not chase too many things."

Gujarat Titans will face Punjab Kings in their opening fixture of IPL 2025. Punjab will be led by their newly appointed captain, Shreyas Iyer.

(With ANI Inputs)