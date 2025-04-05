IPL 2025: Pandya calls for smarter decisions with ball, more intent with bat

"Disappointing when you lose. If we had to be honest, in the field, 10-12 runs we gave too much

Mumbai Indians' captain Hardik Pandya throws his bat after playing a shot during the Indian Premier League (IPL) Twenty20 cricket match between Lucknow Super Giants and Mumbai Indians at the Ekana Cricket Stadium in Lucknow. Pic/AFP

Despite claiming his maiden five-wicket haul in T20 cricket, Mumbai Indians captain Hardik Pandya found himself on the wrong side of the result on Friday, as MI fell short by 12 runs against hosts Lucknow Super Giants.

Reflecting on the loss, Pandya emphasised the need for sharper decision-making, saying the team must "take better calls, be smarter in bowling, and take chances in batting" moving forward.

Chasing a formidable 204 on a batting-friendly surface, Mumbai's innings lacked sustained momentum. One of the key turning points in the match was the spell from LSG leg-spinner Digvesh Rathi, who delivered a game-changing performance. Rathi conceded just 21 runs in his four overs and claimed the crucial wicket of a well-set Naman Dhir, who was anchoring the innings with a brisk 46. This marked MI’s third defeat in four outings, raising concerns over their execution under pressure despite individual brilliance, like Pandya’s standout spell.

"As a batting unit, we fell short. We win as a team, we lose as a team. I take full ownership," said a disappointed Pandya, who returned with figures of 5/36 and also scored an unbeaten 16-ball 28. The restrictive bowling by LSG frustrated MI, with Tilak Varma guilty of consuming 23 balls for his 25 before he retired hurt. "We needed some hits, he (Tilak) was not getting those. In cricket some of those days come, when you try but they (runs) don't come. Just play good cricket, I like to keep it simple. Take better calls, be smart in bowling, take chances in batting. "Disappointing when you lose. If we had to be honest, in the field, 10-12 runs we gave too much. We fell short in the end."

Rathi said he always bowls to take wickets and wants to be mentally strong like West Indies spinner Sunil Narine, who plays for KKR. "I am really enjoying it. My bowling is such that I like to take wickets. I saw Sunil Narine bowl and since then I like bowling. I want to make my mindset more attacking like Sunil Narine. Like he takes pressure for the team." On the delivery which dismissed the well-set Naman Dhir, Rathi said, "The over before that, I asked Rishabh (Pant) whether we should have mid-wicket or not. We did not have the mid-wicket, so he looked to play there and was bowled," added Rathi.

