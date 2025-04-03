Nitish Kumar Reddy came into the limelight during the last edition of the cash-rich league. Later, he rose to the occasion during the Border-Gavaskar Trophy when he smashed a century against Australia at the Melbourne Cricket Ground (MCG)

Nitish Kumar Reddy (Pic: File Pic)

Sunrisers Hyderabad’s premier all-rounder, Nitish Kumar Reddy, expressed his excitement about batting against Team India’s lead pacer, Jasprit Bumrah.

"I would be grateful for the challenge. He is one of the best bowlers in the world right now, and facing him would be an exciting contest. If I manage to score some runs against him, I will be very happy. Competing against top bowlers like Bumrah is what makes the game thrilling," Nitish said on JioHotstar.

Further, along with Bumrah, he labeled Team India stalwarts Virat Kohli and Rohit Sharma as the country’s golden assets.

"This generation of Indian cricket has been shaped by legends like Kohli, Sharma, and others. They have taken Indian cricket to new heights, and we aspire to carry forward their legacy. Players like Jasprit, Rohit, and Virat are truly golden assets to India," he added.

The right-hander came into the limelight during the last edition of the cash-rich league. Later, he rose to prominence during the Border-Gavaskar Trophy when he smashed a century against Australia at the Melbourne Cricket Ground (MCG).

The 21-year-old has showcased his skill with the bat and is ready to contribute with the ball if the situation demands.

The Andhra Pradesh-based cricketer also stated that he would love to have MS Dhoni’s captaincy skills, Kohli’s aggression for the game, and master the pull shot like Sharma.

"From Dhoni, I would love to have his captaincy skills. I admire Kohli’s aggression and passion for the game. And from Rohit, I would love to master his pull shot—it's simply outstanding," he said.

SRH will now clash against Kolkata Knight Riders in the IPL 2025 match at Eden Gardens on April 3. They are currently placed in eighth spot with one victory and two defeats out of three matches.

