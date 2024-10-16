Paras' latest stint was at the bowling coach of the Indian men's cricket team, which culminated with the T20 World Cup win earlier this year

Paras Mhambrey (Pic: AFP)

Former India bowling coach Paras Mhambrey on Wednesday rejoined five-time IPL champions Mumbai Indians in a similar role ahead of the next season of the cash-rich league.

The Mumbai franchise issued a statement on Tuesday saying that Paras will be working alongside current bowling coach and Sri Lankan icon Lasith Malinga in IPL 2025.

"Mumbai Indians, today, announced the return and appointment of Paras Mhambrey as Bowling Coach, who will work along with current Bowling Coach Lasith Malinga, as part of the coaching team under Head Coach, Mahela Jayawardene," said the statement from MI.

Paras was part of the Mumbai Indians coaching team previously, with the team having won the IPL 2013, Champions League T20 (2011, 2013), a runner-up finish (2010) and two more playoffs appearances in the IPL.

Paras' latest stint was at the bowling coach of the Indian men's cricket team, which culminated with the T20 World Cup 2024 win earlier this year. He was appointed to this position in 2021.

Between 1996-1998, Paras played two Tests and three ODIs for India, picking up a total of five wickets.

Notably, Paras is a medium-pacer who played for Mumbai 1992-2003, picking up 284 wickets in 91 first-class matches and 111 List A wickets in 83 games.

Recently, Mumbai Indians announced the appointment of Mahela Jayawardene as the head coach for the next season, a position he previously held from 2017 to 2022. He has replaced South African legend Mark Boucher, who coached the franchise for two seasons.

MI finished at the bottom in the last season, where they could only manage 4 wins and 10 losses under captaincy of a returning star Hardik Pandya.

(With inputs from agencies)